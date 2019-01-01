Delivering Net Zero — what it takes in the telco industry

The mobile industry can do two things to help address the climate crisis. The first is to rapidly decarbonize as a sector, and that is something that we are supporting through our ambition.

As an industry, this is a commitment that we made back in 2019—to be Net Zero from carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest. If we can do that, then we will have played our part in limiting global heating to 1.5ﹾC.

And many operators now, across the mobile industry, as well as many suppliers, have set targets to rapidly cut carbon emissions by 2030. And we’re not just talking about the carbon emissions from their own operations, but the carbon emissions throughout their whole value chains. So that includes emissions associated with each company’s supply chain and when their customers use their products and services.

The second thing that the mobile industry can do is to help other sectors to reduce their emissions. We talk about the footprint of the telco sector, on the one hand, which refers to our own emissions. We also talk about the handprint of the sector, and that’s how we can help other sectors decarbonize. And how does mobile technology help us do this? It’s by using smart, connected technology. It could be in smart buildings, by automated building management systems, which can reduce the volume of electricity used. It could be through transportation, through smart connected cars, meaning we can move around in a low-carbon way. Or smart manufacturing, where we can make much more efficient production lines.

We know that the savings that can be created from these smart technologies can be up to 10 times larger than the footprint of the mobile industry itself. So, of course, this can make a significant contribution to rapidly helping cut emissions.