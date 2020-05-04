We live in a VUCA world—Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous—so it is increasingly important to make sense of where we are, where do we want to be and what could shape our future. What are the challenges and opportunities ahead?

Attempts to look into the future can result in long lists of trends that are hard to make sense of. We chose to synthesize the ones we believe are the most important. Working with these trends shows us the lay of the land, highlighting the challenges we need to tackle, as well as the opportunities that lie ahead. We are constantly monitoring the environment, looking for the trends and signals of change that create insights and foresight.

Join us in exploring those forces of change with Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations, Stella Medlicott; CTO and Head of GF Technology, Erik Ekudden; and Head of Ericsson Research, Magnus Frodigh. They will cover the most important sociopolitical, geopolitical and technological forces of change that we have identified.

Among the socio- and geopolitical forces covered you will find the climate crisis, an area that we no longer see as ‘a challenge’ but rather ‘the challenge’. We will also cover in detail the possible post-pandemic futures, particularly through the lens of an article by the Institute for the Future that features four post-pandemic scenarios.

Finally, we explore socio-economic volatility and the key role that telecommunications play and will continue to play. As we know from multiple studies, mobile broadband has a direct impact on GDP growth and increase on labor productivity.

On the technology side, we look at the increased need for global scale and global standards. We are going into a new decade, beyond the smartphone. We will see lots of new device types, first driven by XR (AR, VR glasses). We will live in a world we call a Cyber Physical continuum: everything around us will be digitally twinned, where physical and digital worlds are in synch through limitless connectivity. In addition, we discuss how resilience and the need to preserve privacy will be key factors too.

We invite you to join us in this dialogue on how we relate to the trends we see shaping our world. Let’s make a new future together. It is possible.