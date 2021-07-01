The future of money

Imagine going to see your favorite band in concert and being able to choose to skip the line to scan your ticket.

As you approach the venue doors, barely noticeable biometric scanners identify you and access all your booking information and personal preferences.

As you walk to your seat, displays recommend merchandise that matches your personality – perhaps an exclusive VR recording of the concert to rewatch at home, or AR glasses that make the concert experience even more immersive. The displays direct you to where your friends are seated and give you the opportunity to upgrade to a VIP seat.

Meanwhile, your digital AI assistant preorders your preferred food and drink options so it’s waiting for you at the concession stand, just as you like it. It also reserves a seat for you and your friends on the train home at the end of the night so you can beat the crowds.

Now imagine paying for all this without having to scroll through apps on your smartphone. All the transactions happen automatically and predictably, and, most importantly, you completely trust the systems that make it all possible.

Money undoubtedly powers our world, but without trust in the financial system, money has no value. As we enter the next decade, digital banks, alternative ways of transacting, and innovative technologies such as biometrics, AI, and digital assistants will continue to transform money.

This will make societies and economies stronger, but maintaining trust in this digital environment becomes far more complex.