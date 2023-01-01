Join us in creating connections that make the unimaginable possible. Explore insights from global thought leaders into what the future could be and how limitless connectivity will enable it.
Improving lives
Connectivity improves lives every day. In the future it will mean so much more – from doctors being able to make an accurate diagnosis remotely, experiential learning in virtual worlds and bringing financial services to communities without traditional banking infrastructure.
Bridging the digital divide with human brilliance
People from Ohio to India are seizing innovative opportunities for digital inclusion and bridging the digital divide.
Our gamified future
The future of gaming explores how immersive gaming experiences such as cloud gaming influence the wider world, including how gaming in 2030 can better society.
Limitless Connectivity
Explore how connectivity and hardware innovations will power more immersive and personalized experiences and increase inclusion and shareability.
Hybrid Learning
Technology is the critical backbone of hybrid learning. 5G has the potential to transform education and will create a more immersive learning experience for everyone.
Forces that Shape our Future
The only thing certain about the future is that it will be different. New technologies will change what is possible.
Redefining business
Limitless connectivity can empower completely agile enterprises – able to respond in real-time to new opportunities and changing customer preferences; leveraging fully connected, constantly optimizing value chains; and ultimately realizing the production systems of the future closer to the consumer.
The road to autonomous transportation
5G and future mobile generations will support a driverless transportation ecosystem and make autonomous vehicles scalable, efficient and sustainable.
Industry 5.0 manufacturing with human centricity
The evolution of Industry 5.0 manufacturing will complement Industry 4.0, with an all-inclusive, human-centric approach to sustainable production.
Digital Twins
Discover the future of Digital Twins in mobile networks, and how they will enable economic, social, environmental, and financial benefits in the real world.
Holographic Communication
Soon, every human sense will be digitally transformed, to allow for fully immersive experiences that will change how we interact and communicate forever.
Pioneering a Sustainable Future
With global collaboration and digital innovation, carbon emissions can be reduced significantly by 2030. With limitless connectivity we can do even more. By working together, a better world is within our reach.
We will all share power in the future
Did you know that by 2030 the power grid will let everyone create, store and share energy? Explore how
The future of money
Trusted digital financial systems are transforming the future of digital currency and changing our understanding of value and trust.
Powering our world with zero-energy devices
Imagine the possibilities of a zero-energy future with energy harvesting and zero-energy devices
Delivering Net Zero
The telco industry is rapidly decarbonizing. Both its technological innovations and collaborative approach are helping other sectors decarbonize too, by generating efficiency gains and enabling new sustainable operational processes.
