A composite illustration showing how lives can be improved

Improving lives

Connectivity improves lives every day. In the future it will mean so much more – from doctors being able to make an accurate diagnosis remotely, experiential learning in virtual worlds and bringing financial services to communities without traditional banking infrastructure.
Bridging the digital divide is represented by a man with a smartphone crouching by a pile of mangos in front of a mango farm as a mango delivery truck drives to its various destinations.

Bridging the digital divide with human brilliance

People from Ohio to India are seizing innovative opportunities for digital inclusion and bridging the digital divide.

A woman interacts with an immersive augmented reality screen, while a young boy feeds a digital Shunosaurus.

Our gamified future

The future of gaming explores how immersive gaming experiences such as cloud gaming influence the wider world, including how gaming in 2030 can better society.

A composite illustration showing the creative and experiential possibilities of a limitless connectivity

Limitless Connectivity

Explore how connectivity and hardware innovations will power more immersive and personalized experiences and increase inclusion and shareability.

A composite illustration showing children discovering the world through technology

Hybrid Learning

Technology is the critical backbone of hybrid learning. 5G has the potential to transform education and will create a more immersive learning experience for everyone.

A composite illustration showing a woman imagining potential future scenarios through technology

Forces that Shape our Future

The only thing certain about the future is that it will be different. New technologies will change what is possible.

A composite illustration showing how business can be redefined

Redefining business

Limitless connectivity can empower completely agile enterprises – able to respond in real-time to new opportunities and changing customer preferences; leveraging fully connected, constantly optimizing value chains; and ultimately realizing the production systems of the future closer to the consumer.
A woman relaxes in a driverless car while graphics show the driving specifications, such as weather and speed, showing the potential future of autonomous transportation

The road to autonomous transportation

5G and future mobile generations will support a driverless transportation ecosystem and make autonomous vehicles scalable, efficient and sustainable.

A male engineer interacting with a robotic arm to carry out a dangerous task for Industry 5.0 manufacturing

Industry 5.0 manufacturing with human centricity

The evolution of Industry 5.0 manufacturing will complement Industry 4.0, with an all-inclusive, human-centric approach to sustainable production.

A composite illustration showing the efficiencies that can come with using digital twins

Digital Twins

Discover the future of Digital Twins in mobile networks, and how they will enable economic, social, environmental, and financial benefits in the real world.

A composite illustration showing construction as an application for holographic communication

Holographic Communication

Soon, every human sense will be digitally transformed, to allow for fully immersive experiences that will change how we interact and communicate forever.

Pioneering a Sustainable Future

Pioneering a Sustainable Future

With global collaboration and digital innovation, carbon emissions can be reduced significantly by 2030. With limitless connectivity we can do even more. By working together, a better world is within our reach.
A female sitting on a green chair looking at a UI screen of people, communicating about energy sharing. Behind her are buildings with different energy-harvesting solutions with drones charging on top.

We will all share power in the future

Did you know that by 2030 the power grid will let everyone create, store and share energy? Explore how

Young man enters an event venue with biometric identification as virtual screens display purchase information, showing the future of money

The future of money

Trusted digital financial systems are transforming the future of digital currency and changing our understanding of value and trust.

A female farmer surrounded by zero-energy devices whilst analyzing crops

Powering our world with zero-energy devices

Imagine the possibilities of a zero-energy future with energy harvesting and zero-energy devices

A composite illustration indicating the telco industry’s approach to Net Zero

Delivering Net Zero

The telco industry is rapidly decarbonizing. Both its technological innovations and collaborative approach are helping other sectors decarbonize too, by generating efficiency gains and enabling new sustainable operational processes.

