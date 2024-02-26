Far EasTone and Ericsson sign MoU for intelligent and sustainable networks

Far EasTone and Ericsson have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024), outlining their collaboration efforts to focus on driving superior network performance and differentiated user experiences, utilizing AI to accelerate energy-efficient initiatives, and advancing network evolution for 5G and beyond.

Research from Ericsson ConsumerLab has shown that 5G users are willing to pay a premium of up to 11 percent for differentiated connectivity. By exploring the potential of network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to drive differentiated user experiences, the collaboration will pave the way for Far EasTone to further monetize 5G and explore new revenue possibilities. With 80 percent of data being consumed indoors, optimizing indoor connectivity to provide a seamless experience that meets the ever-growing traffic demands is also a key focus of the partnership.

Furthermore, the collaboration reaffirms the sustainability commitment of both parties, building on the success of achieving 25 percent of energy savings using Ericsson’s Service Continuity AI app. Far EasTone and Ericsson will continue their efforts to harness the power of AI to build an intelligent network while reducing their carbon footprint. Looking ahead, with a focus beyond 5G network evolution, Far EasTone and Ericsson will create advanced security and safety networks, as well as aim to achieve the shared goal of Net Zero emissions.

From left to right in the picture are Douglas Hsu, Chairperson of the Far Eastern Group, Chee Ching, President of Far EasTone, David Chou, President of Ericsson Taiwan, Chafic Nassif, Senior Vice President and Head of Ericsson Northeast Asia.

Chee Ching, President of Far EasTone, states, “We are excited to see the trends on accelerating towards B5G, empowering AI, and fostering a sustainable future to create value at MWC this year. Focusing on 5G innovation and sustainable development with Ericsson’s leading technologies, we will continue to optimize the 5G user experience while reducing energy consumption by leveraging AI.”

She adds, “With Far EasTone’s strategy to grow a new mobile economy business and our extensive experience, we will continue to advance in developing innovative application scenarios. At MWC, we will engage with global industry leaders and form alliances with global partners to expand both our telecom business and the new economy business.”

Chafic Nassif, Senior Vice President and Head of Northeast Asia, Ericsson, says, "Far EasTone has always been an invaluable partner to us. The MoU for 5G and beyond marks another chapter in our longstanding collaboration. We look forward to working together to accelerate network evolution in Taiwan, creating unparalleled 5G value and pioneering a sustainable future."

David Chou, President of Ericsson Taiwan, says, "With 25 percent of Taiwanese consumers seeking differentiated connectivity, it is crucial for us to support Far EasTone in delivering Quality of Service (QoS). This year at MWC, we are very proud to jointly demonstrate the innovative 5G Standalone Smart Ambulance use case, showcasing the potential of mobile technology in saving lives. We remain committed to supporting Far EasTone to provide superior user experiences and drive innovation, leading the way in shaping the future of communications."

Related links:

5G value: Turning performance into loyalty

Ericsson Mobility Report November 2023

Ericsson Service Continuity AI app saves energy for FET