Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q3 2025 report
- Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on October 14, 2025
- One live video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CEST
Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the third quarter 2025 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on October 14, 2025. The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format. Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors
President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Lars Sandström will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).
Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors
To ask a question: Access dial-in information here
The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)
