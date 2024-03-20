Ericsson appoints Andres Vicente Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania & India

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces the appointment of Andres Vicente as its new Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania & India and Senior Vice President. Mr. Vicente who is currently Head of Ericsson’s Customer Unit Iberia within Market Area Europe & Latin America, will replace Nunzio Mirtillo whose retirement was announced in October 2023. Mr. Vicente will take up his new position on May 1, 2024, and will be based in Singapore.

Andres Vicente has extensive experience from the telecommunications industry and joined Ericsson in 2021. He has previously worked for Vodafone for 25 years in commercial roles where he headed marketing and sales and different market segments.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, said: “I’m very pleased that Andres has accepted to take on this role. His knowledge of our industry and deep understanding of the commercial aspects that are vital to our continued success, will prove themselves very valuable to me and to his colleagues in the Market Area.”

Commenting on the appointment, Andres Vicente said: “I’m honored to take up this role. Ericsson’s ambition is to lead in an open world and I’m proud to be part of creating long-lasting value and driving positive change, in both our industry and society as a whole. Market Area South East Asia, Oceania & India is one of the most exciting growth regions for Ericsson and our Market Area team have strong execution abilities. I’m excited to soon be working alongside them and with our customers to co-create the innovations that will shape our industry and enable mutual success.”

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com