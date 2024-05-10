Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: “Fadi has contributed immensely to Ericsson with his deep knowledge of our industry, customer focus, business acumen and leadership skills. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Fadi Pharaon says: “It has been a true honor to be part of Ericsson’s Executive Team and to head Market Area Middle East & Africa alongside all the talented colleagues at Ericsson. I am very passionate about the Company and grateful for all the opportunities it offered me. I will be following Ericsson as it continues to progress and execute on our strategy to strengthen leadership in mobile networks, drive a focused expansion in enterprise, and pursue cultural transformation.”



