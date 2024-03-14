Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has partnered with Umniah to leverage the capabilities of Ericsson’s Cognitive Software portfolio to revolutionize network performance in Jordan. Ericsson will deploy its state-of-the-art, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-driven Performance Diagnostics and Virtual Drive Testing offerings to address critical aspects of Umniah's network in a significant cluster, including Amman and its surrounding areas.

Ericsson’s Cognitive Software portfolio, a leader in AI-driven planning and optimization solutions for Radio Access Network (RAN) networks, is designed to address the complexities of modern multi-technology and multi-layer networks. Leveraging big data, it proactively identifies and resolves network performance issues.

The full deployment comes after a successful Proof of Concept (PoC) using Umniah’s existing network infrastructure which focused on Call Termination Analysis and Advanced RAN Analytics and aimed to investigate how the partners could boost network efficiency and ensure an exceptional user experience for Umniah’s customers. The PoC involved a thorough root cause analysis of network challenges by Umniah and Ericsson, using the new tools, which provided deep insights into network dynamics, leading to the identification and mitigation of radio interference issues and infrastructure challenges.

Alaa Ibrahim, Chief Technical Officer at Umniah, said: “Our commitment at Umniah to enhance the way we build and operate our network across the Kingdom to provide un-matched customer experience. This strategic alliance with Ericsson is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the most reliable and cutting-edge service experience possible. Incorporating Ericsson’s AI capabilities into our network has been a game-changer for us, helping us to intelligently build our network and elevate quality of service to our valued customers.”

The partnership also addresses challenges by meticulously analyzing areas with subpar quality and providing tailored recommendations to enhance the overall quality and stability of the network. Another notable achievement of the collaboration is the analysis and modification of load balancing, contributing to an impressive improvement in user Downlink (DL) throughput and underscoring the tangible benefits of AI-driven network optimization.

Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Levant Countries and Country Manager of Ericsson Jordan, says: “The power of AI and ML in transforming network operations is undeniable. With Ericsson’s Cognitive Software portfolio, we are not just solving today’s challenges but preemptively optimizing for the future, making it easier for Umniah to deliver superior network quality consistently. Over the years we look forward to a new era in network performance enhancement, showcasing the revolutionizing power of AI and ML in telecommunications.”

Umniah’s integration of Ericsson’s Cognitive Software capabilities into its daily optimization operations signifies a sustained commitment to leveraging AI for network enhancement that aims at providing superior network performance for Umniah’s customers and also positions Ericsson’s AI capabilities as a key component in optimizing investment strategies for network development.

