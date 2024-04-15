Nex-Tech Wireless partners with Ericsson to Keep Kansans Connected with innovative technologies

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Nex-Tech Wireless today announce a transformative 5-year network modernization initiative. This groundbreaking initiative underscores Nex-Tech Wireless’s commitment to providing unparalleled connectivity solutions to communities across Kansas.

“We are excited to continue our strategic partnership with Ericsson as we remain focused on our mission to ‘Keep Kansans Connected’,” said Jon Lightle, President and CEO of Nex-Tech Wireless. “Through this continued collaboration utilizing Ericsson’s trusted solutions and Nex-Tech Wireless’s industry leading technical team we are bringing the next evolution of technology to rural America.”

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Nex-Tech Wireless and the communities they serve in Kansas," said Eric Boudriau, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Regional Customers, Ericsson North America. "By combining Nex-Tech Wireless's local expertise with Ericsson's global leadership in telecommunications, we are empowering Kansans with access to world-class connectivity solutions that will shape the future of communication in the region."

The project will see Nex-Tech Wireless and Ericsson implementing state-of-the-art Core Evolution/Cloud Native solutions through its onboarding of Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution and advanced Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies throughout Kansas. Additionally, through the adoption of Ericsson’s Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) and Cloud Native Infrastructure solution (CNIS), Nex-Tech Wireless is primed to take advantage of the latest capabilities from a range of Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs) and Cloud Native Functions (CNFs) both now and in the years to come. Through this, the partnership will drive network efficiency and flexibility, ensuring seamless integration of future 5G and evolving RAN technologies.

Through this collaborative effort, Nex-Tech Wireless and Ericsson reaffirm their shared commitment to bridging the digital divide in rural America. By providing access to the latest advancements in wireless technology, the partnership will empower residents across Kansas to thrive in an increasingly connected world.