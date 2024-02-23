Singtel joins Ericsson’s global Startup 5G program

The programme brings together Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and startups with the aim to develop innovative 5G solutions and applications across various consumer segments.

Through this agreement, Singtel will gain access to ICT research and analytical data from Ericsson's ConsumerLab and connect with startups that are making headway in areas such as gaming, e-commerce, smart home applications and workplace productivity solutions. In turn, the startups can leverage Singtel’s deep technical expertise and global footprint.

Terence Lai, VP, Digitalisation, Products and Partnership, Singtel Singapore, said, “Innovation is a key pillar of economic and digital transformation, and 5G is its catalyst. Partnering these startups to develop connectivity solutions will further strengthen the 5G ecosystem and help them scale via our global network with the goal of supporting enterprises and consumers thrive in a digital economy.”

Welcoming Singtel to the Ericsson Startup 5G programme, Jasmeet Singh Sethi, the Head of Ericsson ConsumerLab, states, “The programme includes a network of over 70 5G enabled startups from across the globe, offering service providers the chance to collaborate with ecosystem players and provide new and innovative 5G digital services to customers. Our Ericsson Research Analytical Platform provides CSPs with actionable customer insights, which they can use to improve and expand their existing initiatives and programs through partnerships with innovation partners.”

Ericsson has published the latest ConsumerLab 5G report titled "5G Value: Turning Performance into Loyalty". This report is part of a research series that has been tracking the evolution of the 5G consumer market since 2019. The report reflects the opinions of approximately 1.5 billion consumers worldwide, including around 650 million 5G customers. It focuses on user satisfaction and loyalty, highlighting the potential for 5G to benefit CSP businesses as more subscribers express their satisfaction with the technology.

Read the full report: 5G Value: Turning Performance into Loyalty

Related links:

Ericsson and Singtel power up Singapore’s 5G enterprise ecosystem with global industry partners

5G Value: Turning Performance into Loyalty

USD 3.7 trillion business opportunity that the 5G consumer market

Ericsson’s Startup 5G program

Ericsson ConsumerLab: 5G Reports

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platforms, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com