Have you ever thought about what it would be like to be unconnected?

For billions of people, connectivity is simultaneously the technology behind the most thrilling experiences and routine tasks. It gives them the power to seek medical advice from anywhere and access education at any time.

Post-COVID-19, this dependence on communication technology is a given. If the pandemic had happened in 2000, according to The World Bank only 6.7 percent of the world would have had internet access. Can you imagine the absolute standstill without remote working and education?

But what has happened to the millions of people still disconnected from this expanding digital infrastructure? For them, being caught in the digital divide remains a daily struggle in a rapidly digitalizing world.

While there are numerous factors involved, including income, age and physical access, where you live plays a big role. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) notes that globally, only 46 percent of people in rural areas are internet users, compared to 82 percent in urban places.

There are solutions to bridging the digital divide. Whether through Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) in Ohio, digitalization in India or future scenarios such as health care in the home, the foundation of global connectivity will be established by networks.