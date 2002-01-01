But what defines a digital twin? If you were to do an internet search, there is an overwhelming variety of definitions. For example, a digital twin can be defined as software representation of assets and processes, which is enhanced with capabilities that are not present in the real-world entity. Or, more briefly, it is described as a virtual copy of something, and processes associated with it, that can be used to predict or interact with reality.

In the simplest terms, think of entering a virtual replica of your living room, everything is exactly where you know it but in a digital format. When a family member switches the TV on at home the digital equivalent in your virtual room would also switch on almost in real time—in other words, actions can be transferred between the two different realities. Having the ability to replicate many physical elements in a virtual world that constantly adapt and learn based on real-world events is the basis of a digital twin.

It’s also important to distinguish a digital twin from a simulation—they do share common characteristics, but also some important differences.

Simulations are created by the imagination of the designer, who will use them to analyze the cause and effect of different scenarios, mostly offline. In most cases, a simulation is a snapshot of a one-time task, which is then used to support design and analysis studies. Digital twins, on the other hand, are driven by timely synchronization of information between the real and virtual worlds, and therefore adapt with changes in either world. Simulations are predominantly theoretical, whereas digital twins are specific and actual.

Similarly, digital twins share some similarities with metaverses—they’re digital spaces where people can interact virtually. But once again, metaverses are built from the ground up by developers and, typically, represent virtual realms (such as a futuristic landscape or a fairytale castle), whereas digital twins live and die by data (for example, through constant transfer to and from virtual and physical spaces) to create a replica of the real world. You may think of a digital twin as a reflection of the real world, which is regularly updated to keep the two worlds synchronized, while the worlds represented in a metaverse may have no or partial resemblance to the real world.