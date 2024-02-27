Barcelona, Spain - February 28, 2024 – Today at Mobile World Congress 2024, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced a strengthened collaboration with F5 and a commitment to deliver advanced financial services with enhanced security for enterprise expansion. F5, a market leader in securing, automating and orchestrating API-driven architectures, is now the preferred application security provider for the Ericsson Wallet Platform.

For over a decade, the Ericsson Wallet Platform has been a leader, supporting over 400 million wallets across 24 countries, processing over 2.8 billion transactions worth more than USD 40 billion every month through open API-ecosystem and advanced financial service offerings. This collaboration marks a significant shift in Ericsson’s go-to-market strategy to extend its reach beyond Communication Service Providers (CSPs), to include banks, fintechs, and enterprises globally as well as across the technology gap.

Michael Wallis-Brown, Head of Ericsson Mobile Financial Services, states, "Partnering with F5 solidifies and adds resilience to our presence in both developed and emerging markets and strategically leverages F5's advanced security capabilities. This collaboration redefines industry standards, driving innovation for secure, scalable, and technologically advanced financial services solutions globally."

Francois Locoh-Donou, President and CEO of F5, emphasizes their commitment, "F5 is the application and API expert, with deep expertise built over decades securing complex applications for the world’s largest organizations. Our partnership with Ericsson Wallet Platform will enable customers to manage and secure the ever-increasing number of APIs—which are critical for agility, speed and financial regulation in mobile financial services."

The Ericsson and F5 partnership, commencing in 2024, brings trusted and global scale application and API security technology for enterprise, fintech, and telecom. This collaboration will enable more organizations to access new streams of revenue through secure, scalable digital financial services.

