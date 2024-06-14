The annual week-long festival on the Baltic Sea island brings Sweden’s political community, spanning all parties, together with business, academic and research leaders to discuss issues across the range of government responsibilities.

Ericsson is among the regular participants at the Almedalsveckan (Almedalen week) festival from the Swedish enterprise and industry sector.

Ericsson Chief Technology Officer, Erik Ekudden, will spearhead the company’s presence at this year’s event, which runs from June 24-28.

Ekudden, and other Ericsson experts, will highlight how a digitalized business sector and a digitalized public sector are fundamental to making Sweden competitive.

The pace of digitalization, the future of AI, public-private partnerships, research, innovation, the digitalization of electricity grids, and lifelong learning are among the subjects Ericsson experts will address in a range of seminars organized either by Ericsson or at the invitation of a partner. All seminars are open to the public and will include senior business figures from Swedish industry and political representatives.

Erik Ekudden says: “Governments can now see what digitalization with the latest technology is delivering in leading countries around the world. For the sake of Sweden’s future competitiveness, what we’d like to see is an acceleration of action on establishing a high-performance digital infrastructure. Our seminars, events and one-to-one meetings will shed light on how a Swedish investment now gives a 40 billion SEK societal payback and global learnings from transportation, manufacturing, energy, and small and medium businesses adopting digital platforms using resilient clouds, 5G and AI.”

Ericsson Seminars:

Research and innovation for a competitive Sweden

AI: what will be the next big thing?

Digitalization for a smarter Sweden

Other Seminars:

Private-public collaboration – the key to the next generation of secure communication solutions? (Telia seminar)

The digital capabilities of the electricity grids are a key to the transition - how do we speed it up? (Telia seminar)

Further information (in Swedish) on Ericsson’s Almedalen 2024 program is available via this link.

Ericsson’s program at Almedalen is the latest engagement in the company’s drive to encourage political and regulatory decision makers to support digitalization, particularly in Europe.

Ericsson President and CEO, Börje Ekholm also discussed digitalization with six European prime ministers at the company’s Stockholm headquarters, while addressing the G7 business wing in Rome, and while addressing a Nordic Investment Bank seminar in Tallinn.

Ericsson also joined forces with four major companies to call on Europe’s policymakers to take urgent action in five key digitalization competitiveness areas.

In April, Ekudden also welcomed a new joint 6G Vision between the European Union and the United States to strengthen cooperation and partnership on emerging technologies such as 6G.