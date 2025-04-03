Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has received the Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year Award for Telecommunications, marking the third year in a row that Ericsson has won a Google Cloud Partner of the Year award. This accolade underscores Ericsson's innovative strategies and strong collaboration with Google Cloud.

“Our close relationship with Google Cloud is based on deep collaboration right across our portfolio,” said Razvan Teslaru, Head of Strategy, Cloud Software and Services, Ericsson. “This award, given to Ericsson for the third consecutive year, is a greatly appreciated validation of the results we have achieved together, and a welcome vote of confidence in the ongoing work we are undertaking that will create new value for our shared customers and for the industry overall. From validation of Ericsson Packet Core on Google Cloud, to migrating a whole BSS stack supporting 100m subscribers to its platform, and conducting deep technical exploration of intent-based service management, this has been a busy year, with more to come.”

"Google Cloud’s Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Ericsson as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

Ericsson’s partnership with Google Cloud has resulted in technical breakthroughs and real customer benefits across multiple dimensions:

Technical Collaboration: The partnership has seen the successful implementation and deployment of joint initiatives with a number of global communication service providers, as well as technical development that will power future projects. This work stretches across the full range of the Ericsson portfolio including radio optimization work with Ericsson Cognitive Software, successful onboarding of Ericsson Packet Core to Google Cloud, ongoing migration to Google Cloud of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison full business support systems stack powering connectivity for over 100 million subscribers, and the fruitful continuation of our 5G Core collaboration.

Innovation: Innovation is at the core of the partnership, most recently with Ericsson and Google Cloud conducting a technical exploration of intent-based service management. Additionally, some of the world’s largest telecom operators together with Ericsson have announced a new venture, Aduna, to combine and sell network APIs on a global scale to spur innovation in digital services. Google Cloud is among Aduna’s first developer platform partners.

Business Model Evolution: Ericsson is collaborating with Google Cloud to drive a fundamental shift in how mobile core networks are built and operated on public cloud infrastructure. Together, the two are working on evolving the packet core technology stack to run on autonomously operated Google Cloud infrastructure that is engineered for reliability and scale.

In 2025, Ericsson will continue to strengthen its partnership with Google Cloud by jointly re-imagining new possibilities for the telecom industry.

For more information, visit Ericsson's dedicated partnership page