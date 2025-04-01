The Arlinger Tunnel, stretching 1,400 meters on the edge of Black Forest region, serves as a critical transport link for both car and rail commuters in Baden-Württemberg. Maintaining uninterrupted connectivity in such infrastructure is vital not just for convenience, but for safety and efficiency. With five of Ericsson’s tunnel-optimized antennas now installed, Vodafone customers traveling through the tunnel can experience continuous mobile reception, uninterrupted voice calls, and high-speed data, even underground.

The Logarithmic Periodic antennas’ unique aerodynamic cone shape minimizes the impact of wind turbulence and pressure waves caused by passing vehicles and trains. This significantly reduces vibration on the antenna structure, increasing durability and transmission reliability. Supporting multiple frequency bands and high bandwidth from 2G to 5G, the antennas are purpose-built for the challenging conditions of underground infrastructure.

Marc Hoelzer, Head of Network Development at Vodafone, explains: "Closing dead spots in tunnels is particularly challenging for structural reasons alone. Passing cars and trains set large air masses in motion in tunnels, which can lead to vibrations in the antenna technology and thus impair the transmission and reception performance of mobile phone antennas. This places special demands on the wind resistance of the antennas used and their installation."

The installation is part of Vodafone’s broader plan to enhance 5G coverage across Germany and Vodafone intends to provide more tunnels with the new antenna.

Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System, says: “This project shows the power of advanced antenna innovation in solving real-world connectivity challenges. Tunnel antennas allow users to stay connected with 5G network while traveling on trains or on the motorway. We’re proud to support Vodafone in delivering 5G where it matters most, including complex environments like tunnels. The new antenna is a great example of how Ericsson is enabling high-performing mobile networks in every scenario on the surface and underground.”

Peter Boch, Mayor of Pforzheim, adds: “The Arlinger Tunnel is more than a transportation corridor—it’s a vital artery for regional mobility. The ability to stay connected throughout the tunnel is a key milestone in modernizing our city’s digital infrastructure and enhancing the everyday experience for our citizens.”

The Arlinger Tunnel deployment reinforces the long-standing partnership between Ericsson and Vodafone, combining technical expertise and infrastructure innovation to bring next-generation connectivity to millions of users. This project further reinforces Ericsson’s commitment to innovation, connectivity, and engineering excellence in every environment.