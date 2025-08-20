Addressing the next wave of mobile innovation
The next five years has been identified as a potentially intensive period for growth in enterprise 5G-related digitalization cases through AI, the Cloud and 5G Standalone/5G Advanced mobile connectivity – with the support of key stakeholders such as regulators, governments, communications service providers and the connectivity ecosystem.
The forecast is made by two respected mobility industry figures - Ericsson’s Chief Technology Officer, Erik Ekudden, and mobile industry strategy consultant, Chetan Sharma – in a co-authored new report outlining 5G opportunities beyond consumer mobile and fixed broadband business cases.
Called The Next Wave of Mobile Innovation, the August 28 report will serve as a foundation for Ericsson’s topic agendas during the September 4, 2025, Mobile Future Forward event in Seattle, USA, and Ericsson’s annual Industry Analyst forum in Boston, USA, on September 11.
The 18-page report highlights multiple examples around the world of innovative 5G-driven successes spanning sectors such as emergency service response, automotive, port operations, mining, healthcare and sports/entertainment.
Sharma and Ekudden say the report outlines transformative opportunities to several worldwide audiences including policy makers and regulators; communications services providers; governments and enterprises; and connectivity ecosystem partners.
The authors also address the factors impacting such future growth including spectrum allocation for 5G growth; 5G mid-band population coverage; 5G Standalone adoption; and network maturity.
With the upcoming USA events in mind, the report also outlines how and why the USA has seen 5G success.
Magnus Ewerbring, Ericsson’s Head of Advanced Technology and CTO for the Asia Pacific region, will join Chetan Sharma to discuss the paper at a fireside chat at Mobile Future World Event in Seatle on September 4.
The paper will also inform Erik Ekudden’s keynote address at the annual Ericsson North American Industry Analyst Day in Boston on September 11.
Download The Next Wave of Mobile Innovation industry paper via this link.