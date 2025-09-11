Ericsson announces integration of new agentic AI technology into NetCloud

Ericsson has unveiled the integration of agentic AI into its NetCloud platform, representing a major leap forward in enterprise 5G networking. As NetCloud evolves to effortlessly manage both Wireless WAN and private 5G solutions, Ericsson is also launching the industry’s first enterprise 5G agentic AI virtual expert that will transform how businesses deploy, optimize, and manage their 5G networks.

The integration of agentic AI advances ANA from a user-prompt driven tool into a strategic partner empowered by a team of AI agents. By interpreting high-level intents, ANA will be able to handle complex workflows, execute administrator decisions, and learn in real time. This reduces burdens for lean IT and OT teams while boosting network reliability and user experience.

Key AI features include:

Agentic organizational hierarchy: ANA will be supported by multiple orchestrator and functional AI agents capable of planning and executing (with administrator direction). Orchestrator agents will be deployed in phases, starting with a troubleshooting agent planned in Q4 2025, followed by configuration, deployment, and policy agents planned in 2026. These orchestrators will connect with task, process, knowledge, and decision agents within an integrated agentic framework.

Automated troubleshooting: ANA’s troubleshooting orchestrator will include automated workflows that address the top issues identified by Ericsson support teams, partners, and customers, such as offline devices and poor signal quality. Planned to launch in Q4 2025, this feature is expected to reduce downtime and customer support cases by over 20 percent.

Multi-modal content generation: ANA can now generate dynamic graphs to visually represent trends and complex query results involving multiple data points.

Explainable AI: ANA displays real-time process feedback, revealing steps taken by AI agents in order to enhance transparency and trust.

Expanded AIOps Insights: NetCloud AIOps will be expanded to provide isolation and correlation of fault, performance, configuration, and accounting anomalies for Wireless WAN and NetCloud SASE. For Ericsson Private 5G, NetCloud is expected to provide service health analytics including KPI monitoring and user equipment connectivity diagnostics. Planned availability Q4 2025.

Pankaj Malhotra, Head of WWAN & Security, Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions, says: “By introducing agentic AI into NetCloud, we’re enabling enterprises to simplify deployment and operations while also improving reliability, performance, and user experience. More importantly, it lays the foundation for our vision of fully autonomous, self-optimizing 5G enterprise networks, that can power the next generation of enterprise innovation.”

Planned to be available Q4 2025, the integration of Ericsson Private 5G into the NetCloud platform brings powerful advantages to enterprise 5G customers, including access to AI features, real-time feature availability, simplified lifecycle management, greater agility across multisite deployments and better administrator controls with distinct user roles and permissions. NetCloud acts as a foundation for future agentic AI features focused on removing friction and adding value for the enterprise. These innovations directly address critical adoption barriers as more industrial enterprises leverage private 5G for business-critical connectivity. With this integration, Ericsson is empowering businesses to overcome these challenges and unlock the full potential of 5G in IT and OT environments.

Manish Tiwari, Head of Enterprise 5G, Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions, adds: “With the integration of Ericsson Private 5G into the NetCloud platform, we’re taking a major step forward in making enterprise connectivity smarter, simpler, and adaptive. By building on powerful AI foundations, seamless lifecycle management, and the ability to scale securely across sites, we are providing flexibility to further accelerate digital transformation across industries. This is about more than connectivity: it is about giving enterprises the business-critical foundation they need to run IT and OT systems with confidence and unlock the next wave of innovation for their businesses.”