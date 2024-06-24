JT and Ericsson open test centre for next-generation network

A dedicated state-of-the-art test lab, a separate controlled space replicating the network production environment, has now been established in Jersey. This facility will enable engineers to test changes before implementation, ensuring network performance and reliability.

Daragh McDermott, CEO of JT Group, said: “Reaching this exciting and critical phase on time is a testament to the exceptional skills of our team. The meticulous testing required to ensure network performance and reliability is of utmost importance. This new test environment represents a significant step towards achieving the technological transformation needed to meet future demands for Channel Islanders.”

The project includes mobile network modernisation and upgrades to JT's Radio Access Network (RAN), Transport/Transmission and Core Network infrastructure and associated Network Management and operations tools. Beginning last year, the project features Ericsson's advanced telecommunications solutions, software and services, especially the latest energy-efficient features, supporting a sustainable network evolution. In tandem with this project, JT continues its progress to simplify, digitise, and automate its processes, systems, and customer offerings, aligning with today's consumer, business, home, and industry needs.

Katherine Ainley, CEO of Ericsson, UK and Ireland, said: “Our collaboration with JT is driven by a shared vision for next-generation connectivity. New technologies and architectures bring both benefits and challenges. The start of testing marks an exciting step towards completing a next-generation network, promising enhanced connectivity and innovation for the Channel Islands.”

Deputy Lyndon Farnham, Chief Minister of Jersey, said: “This substantial investment by JT will ensure islanders have access to the opportunities that new technology brings. Focusing on the future, this development of a next-generation mobile network is about more than improved connectivity; it is about building a resilient, innovative, and prosperous future for generations to come. This lab will evaluate equipment performance and validate new technologies, ensuring that the islands remain at the forefront of communications technology, offering access to cutting-edge services and products.”

Daragh McDermott, CEO of JT Group, added: “We are committed to building a network that delivers exceptional connectivity and encourages innovation, powering new services for consumers and businesses and contributing to the digital transformation and economic growth of Channel Islands. All things going well, we remain on track to deploy 5G by the end of 2025.”

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT JT:

JT continues its evolution from a government-owned telecom entity into a global techo, offering innovative connectivity, cybersecurity and business solutions.

With over 135 years of history and headquartered in the British Channel Islands, JT employs more than 500 people globally. Defined by its innovation and responsibility for doing good for its customers, in 2018 JT became the world's first telco to provide fibre-to-the-home and businesses of 100% of all broadband users. In 2023, JT embarked on a major network transformation in the Channel Islands, incorporating Ericsson’s advanced energy-efficient technologies. This initiative is a critical step towards launching 5G and propels JT further into technological innovation, reinforcing their mission to enhance global connectivity and customer experiences.

The recent acquisition of Spectrum Message Services, an Australian company specialising in mobile and transactional system integration, has expanded JT's Mobile Intelligence services. Spectrum's MoneyGuard provides secure transaction alerts to a global customer base of over 130 million, underlining JT's ongoing commitment to innovation and security in the digital age. www.jtglobal.com