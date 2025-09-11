This independent assessment, designed to reflect real consumer usage, confirms Epic’s position as Malta’s fastest and most reliable mobile network.

George Pappas, General Manager Ericsson Malta, says: “We are proud to support Epic in delivering world-class mobile experiences to consumers and businesses across Malta. This recognition highlights the power of trusted partnerships and the impact of leading 5G technology in driving network excellence.”

Pierre Etienne Cizeron, CEO Epic Malta, says: “This recognition from the MCA is a powerful validation of the work we’ve done to build a network that’s not just fast, but future-ready. It’s a proud moment for the entire Epic team and a reflection of our unwavering focus on delivering real, measurable value to our customers, wherever they are in Malta and Gozo.”

Spanning over 1,500km of testing across Malta and Gozo, the MCA assessment was carried out using neutral equipment and strict European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) industry standards. It replicated typical consumer activity – from voice calls (both traditional and via OTT apps like WhatsApp) – to web browsing, file transfers, and YouTube streaming in urban, suburban, and rural settings.

Epic secured a commanding nationwide lead of more than 14 percent in total mobile performance compared to competing communications service providers, the highest margin recorded in the audit, underscoring its clear dominance across the country. It ranked first across all six regions tested by the MCA and maintained performance leads exceeding 15 percent in both Gozo and Malta’s Western regions. In terms of service categories, Epic delivered top-tier results in both voice quality and data throughput, reflecting the network’s strength in the areas that matter most to consumers.

The award is not only a recognition of Epic’s ambitious network transformation, but also a testament to the strategic choice of Ericsson as a technology partner. Since 2021, Ericsson has been Epic’s sole 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) vendor, driving a comprehensive modernization of the mobile network. Through the deployment of Ericsson Radio System products, Massive MIMO technology and solutions such as Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, the network delivers high-capacity and low-latency connectivity, while also achieving greater energy efficiency.