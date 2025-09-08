What’s new?

EE is the first mobile operator globally to roll out inter-site 5G downlink carrier aggregation within its distributed Radio Access Network (RAN). This means that EE can now combine spare capacity from multiple independent cell sites, increasing downlink data performance by approximately 19 percent on average, and more than doubling performance under ideal conditions.

The technology was initially trialled in Bristol and has now gone live across selected sites in Manchester and Edinburgh, being activated just in time for the latter’s world-renowned Fringe and International Festivals. The focus is on deploying the technology across busy city centre sites where capacity is most needed, and EE plans to expand the rollout to London, Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool, Belfast, Cardiff, Newcastle, Sheffield and Sunderland throughout the next year.

Why it matters for EE customers

This innovation is all about delivering better mobile experiences. Whether you're streaming, gaming, video calling, or working remotely, EE’s upgraded network means:

Faster download speeds and smoother streaming

More reliable and consistent performance in busy areas

Improved coverage without the need for new towers or antennas

Future-ready connectivity for the latest 5G devices

Customers with EE 5G Standalone-compatible devices will see the biggest gains, as these phones can tap into multiple 5G frequency bands simultaneously.

Smarter infrastructure, not just more equipment

Instead of installing new radio equipment, EE is using a small optical pluggable device in each baseband unit to enable this capacity sharing. This smart, software-driven approach allows EE to scale performance efficiently, keeping infrastructure costs low while delivering high-impact results for customers where it’s needed most. In Edinburgh, for example, sites supporting the city’s Waverley Station have been boosted, while in Manchester it has been deployed in sites across the city centre.

Powered by EE’s fibre advantage

The technology is further enabled by BT Group’s industry-leading fibre infrastructure, which connects cell sites with ultra-low latency. This is crucial for enabling real-time coordination between sites – with less than a half a millisecond delay – which is needed to unlock the full benefits of 5G carrier aggregation.

A new era of network innovation

As mobile data usage continues to surge, EE is setting the pace for how operators can meet demand through intelligent software solutions rather than costly hardware upgrades. This deployment is a clear signal of EE’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer experience.

“This is a major milestone for EE and our customers,” said Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer at BT Group. “We’re delivering a smarter, faster network that meets the growing demand for data – without the need for disruptive infrastructure changes.”

Luca Orsini, Head of Ericsson North Europe, added: “Our collaboration with EE on this world-first deployment is a standout example of how innovative software solutions can make a real difference for network performance. By enabling more efficient use of existing spectrum and infrastructure, we're helping EE deliver enhanced connectivity to their customers while setting a new benchmark for network optimisation in the industry.”