The 5G University Program officially kicked off on October 30, 2025, with professor training sessions led by Ericsson experts. The initiative is designed to equip university educators with the knowledge and tools to train the next generation of 5G professionals. Over the coming months, participants will take part in 50 hours of training delivered across 10 sessions, blending technical depth with hands-on teaching materials.

Through the Ericsson Educate 5G University Program, higher education institutions gain access to a comprehensive curriculum covering 5G Radio Access Network (RAN), 5G Core, and 5G Cloud technologies.

Ultimately, students at KPI, from bachelor to doctoral levels, will benefit directly from the program, gaining the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the fast-evolving world of 5G and digital innovation. The content is designed to align with industry demand, helping young professionals build the competencies required by the global ICT market.

“As one of Europe’s leading technical universities, Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute provides an ideal environment to launch the 5G University Program and inspire a new generation of digital innovators,” said Viktoriya Gvarishvili, Country Manager, Ericsson Ukraine, “With this initiative, we are proud to contribute to Ukraine’s journey toward a digitally empowered and resilient future. Building 5G knowledge today will not only accelerate recovery but also lay the foundation for innovation, entrepreneurship, and competitiveness in the years ahead.”

“The collaboration with Ericsson within the 5G University Program marks a new stage in developing engineering education at Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute,” said Dr. Andrii Shysholin, Vice-Rector for International Relations at KPI. “We are integrating cutting-edge telecommunications knowledge into our curricula, preparing students to engage with the technologies that define the digital economy of the future. This initiative carries strategic importance for Ukraine, it strengthens the nation’s digital capacity, supports recovery, and empowers young engineers to work at the level of global 5G standards.”

By embedding 5G education into university programs, the initiative aims to develop a 5G-ready workforce, foster collaboration between academia and industry, and accelerate Ukraine’s digital transformation. It also supports national priorities in economic recovery, innovation, and resilience, helping prepare Ukraine for the next wave of connectivity and spectrum development.