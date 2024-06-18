On June 14th, Ericsson's Imagine Studio in Kista had the honor of hosting a delegation from the Government of Colombia as part of the official visit to Sweden on the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sweden and Colombia.

The delegation was led by Yesenia Olaya, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, and Helena Storm, Swedish Ambassador to Colombia, including representatives of business groups and public institutions and was warmly welcomed by Jenny Lindqvist, SVP & Head of MA Europe & Latin America, Patrik Forslund, Senior Director GPA Sweden, and Elizabeth Peña, Head of Government & Policy Advocacy for LATAM N&C, who expressed the company's long-standing commitment to the region and its extensive history of over 128 years in Latin America, with roots tracing back to Colombia in 1896 when the first 50 telephone sets were sent to the Bogotá telephone company from Stockholm.

During the visit, Ericsson showcased its commitment to bridging the digital divide and nurturing digital skills in Colombian society through collaborative agreements with the Swedish Embassy, UNHCR, and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies (MINTIC), focusing on providing connectivity for refugees, delivering diverse courses on technology, and supporting the Digital Society initiative in Colombia.

Noteworthy agreements have been signed with the Swedish Embassy in Colombia through the Ericsson Response Program and UNHCR to provide connectivity for refugees. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies (MINTIC), outlining Ericsson's commitment to delivering diverse courses such as IA, cybersecurity, 5G, and technological trends.

These initiatives aim to narrow the digital divide in the region and support the Digital Society initiative promoted by MINTIC, which seeks to enhance digital skills through collaboration with key players in the ICT industry in Colombia.

Discussing the recent 5G deployment in the country, Ericsson highlighted the positive impact of 5G on the Colombian economy and explored opportunities for deploying networks in rural areas through cost-effective solutions like Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) as a solution to connect remote regions.

As a global leader in 5G technology, Ericsson expressed its commitment to share its expertise and insights to support local 5G deployment in Colombia, and encouraged the Government to foster a digital ecosystem where public and private stakeholders collaborate to extend 5G deployment to all corners of the country as well as industries including manufacturing, mining, and ports.

The visit of the Colombian Government delegation to Ericsson's Imagine Studio in Kista was an opportunity to reinforce the company's dedication to Colombia and Latin America, showcasing its unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide and fueling digital innovation in the region. The collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing the digital landscape in Colombia and fostering a prosperous future for its citizens and industries.