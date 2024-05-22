Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) participated in Safaricom Kenya's three-day "Mastering the Radio Frequency Network" workshop, solidifying its commitment to customer engagement and industry leadership in the country.

Todd Ashton, Vice President and Head of Ericsson South and East Africa delivered opening remarks at the workshop, setting the stage for a productive exchange of knowledge.

Experienced Ericsson Subject Matter Experts participated in the workshop, sharing valuable insights and best practices encompassing tools, processes, site surveys, installations, and acceptances. Dedicated country strategy drivers and regional leadership from Ericsson were also in presence, underscoring the company’s commitment to fostering and solidifying strong customer relationships.

The workshop provided a platform for Ericsson to showcase its best practices, and Operations Excellence approach to Radio Frequency installations and delivery as well as necessary tools that facilitate quick and high-quality deployments. Ericsson also exhibited some of its innovative products and solutions like Indoor Radio Dots, dual and multiband radios, that enhance customer experience by optimizing power and space efficiency while reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The workshop incorporated a "touch and feel" element, allowing attendees to interact with a selection of radios, antennas, cabinets, basebands, and other products. For an even more immersive experience, Ericsson incorporated virtual reality (VR) goggles and a session with Ericsson Studio, Sweden, adding a unique and engaging dimension to the workshop.

The event culminated in a visit to the Ericsson booth by Safaricom's Acting Chief Technology Information Officer, George Njuguna, and senior leaders, hosted by Todd Aston.

George Njuguna, Ag. CTIO, Safaricom PLC, says: “Safaricom’s purpose is to transform lives by connecting people to people, people to opportunities and people to information. This forum was a great platform to showcase how radio frequencies bring our purpose to life, and recognize our partners, who play a critical role in ensuring that our network is always on.”

Todd Ashton, Vice President and Head of Ericsson South and East Africa, says: “Ericsson's participation in Safaricom’s workshop demonstrates the company's unwavering dedication to its partners through continued engagement and innovative solutions to empower a connected Africa where digitalization is transforming the ecosystem enabling sustainable growth, economic development and creating opportunities for all. Ericsson is glad for the opportunity to participate in this workshop upon the kind invitation from Safaricom.”