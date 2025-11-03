Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and MTN Nigeria have successfully completed a first field implementation of the Ericsson AIR 3284, a triple-band Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) Massive MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) radio that integrates MTN Nigeria's entire 4G mid-band spectrum into a single, compact radio unit.

The AIR 3284 replaces multiple traditional radios with one energy-efficient system, reducing tower space, power consumption, and maintenance requirements. By streamlining the network infrastructure, MTN Nigeria is able to lower its operational costs through minimized site footprint, simplified cabling, and reduced energy use.

It also allows for smart and flexible network optimization through the dynamic configuration of capacity resources based on real-time traffic needs, focusing extra capacity only when congestion relief will have the most impact. During normal periods, the network stays efficient, ensuring that customer experience is consistently optimized.

The first field implementation showed that the AIR 3284 delivered 3.2 times the downlink and around 4 times the uplink speeds, raised user throughput by more than 50 percent and reduced network congestion, even during high-demand events serving millions of subscribers.

Yahaya Ibrahim, Chief Technical Officer, MTN Nigeria, says: “MTN Nigeria is committed to building the best network for our customers. By trialing the consolidation of our 4G mid-bands into a single, flexible solution, we have witnessed a reduction in complexity, optimization of operations, and a faster, more reliable experience – precisely when and where our customers need it. This solution can directly address our growing capacity needs while keeping operational efficiency at the forefront. It is a testament to MTN Nigeria's commitment to innovation and to providing the best possible experience for our customers.”

Majda Lahlou Kassi, Vice President and Head of Ericsson West and Southern Africa at Ericsson Europe, Middle East & Africa at Ericsson says: “Ericsson AIR 3284 translates radio innovation into tangible benefits for MTN Nigeria. It delivers immediate, measurable capacity where and when it is needed without compromising on network performance, reducing site complexity, lowering power consumption and allowing MTN Nigeria steer capacity in real time to match demand. This first field deployment reflects Ericsson's commitment to making networks more efficient, resilient and ready for next-generation services.”

Future-ready for 5G deployment, the compact triple-band AIR 3284 can support MTN Nigeria meet rising data demands and continued 4G capacity expansion on existing spectrum. Additionally, it is designed for seamless readiness for 5G non-standalone and standalone deployments, supporting next-generation consumer and enterprise services like user-generated content, immersive technologies, remote operations, smart factories, and connected vehicles with greater reliability and scalability.

This first field implementation reinforces MTN Nigeria's role in Africa’s technological landscape as well as Ericsson's commitment to delivering scalable, energy-efficient radio solutions across urban and suburban areas.