Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is participating at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Kigali 2025, scheduled to take place from October 21-23, 2025, in Rwanda, under the theme “What's next for Africa” at its partner’s booth.

Reaffirming its long-term commitment to Africa’s digital transformation, Ericsson will showcase how advanced connectivity, energy-efficient solutions, and financial inclusion technologies are driving growth, innovation, and inclusivity across the continent. Experts from Ericsson will participate in the event to engage and discuss with industry partners and customers to drive innovation across Africa’s evolving technology ecosystem.

Visitors will experience live and immersive demonstrations and will witness cutting-edge technologies and network solutions like Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), 5G Standalone, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered network automation.

As part of Ericsson’s participation, Patrick Johannson, President of Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, will deliver a keynote titled “Transforming the Telco: 5G & Beyond ‘The Next Phase of Inclusive, Sustainable Connectivity’” and Alain Maupin, Head of Ericsson East and North Africa, will be part of the panel discussion “Eliminating Bias: AI for Africa, by Africa”.

By fostering a collaborative ecosystem, Ericsson is enabling sustainable growth, financial empowerment, and transformative social impact through expanded 5G connectivity and fintech advancements that will accelerate Africa's digitalization journey.

MWC Kigali brings together innovators and industry leaders to advance the digital economy through next-generation technologies, AI, FinTech, and regional partnerships.