Singapore, 21 November 2024 – Singtel and Ericsson today announced a partnership to deploy 5G advanced connectivity solutions at Tuas Port in Singapore. This is in support of PSA Singapore’s (PSA) plans to build the world’s largest fully automated port by the 2040s to meet the rapidly rising demand for global transshipment. Existing automated vehicles deployed at the port, such as Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) will be upgraded to 5G to enhance real-time shipment tracking and further streamline crane operations to enable seamless transportation of cargo from berth to ships and vice versa.

To support these enhancements, Singtel will activate a network slice from its 5G network to provide the dedicated resources, like high speeds, high bandwidth, and low latency, needed for mission-critical applications to run smoothly around the clock. It will also create secure private networks tailored to the port’s specific security needs, to help mitigate the risk of data breaches and unauthorised access.

5G will be an enabler for PSA to achieve an annual handling capacity of 65 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), almost double current demand, when Tuas Port is fully completed.

Mr Ng Tian Chong, CEO Singtel Singapore, said, “5G’s high speeds and low latency help to improve real-time communication and data transfer which enables highly efficient port operations. With network slicing, these capabilities are augmented with increased security features and higher performance assurance. As a homegrown technology company, we are proud to help PSA scale its operations, boost trade in the region, and further strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading port globally.”

Mr Nelson Quek, Regional CEO, Southeast Asia at PSA International said, “As a forward-thinking organisation and early adopter of innovative solutions and digitalisation, PSA continuously seeks and embraces cutting-edge technologies to advance our port operations. We are pleased to be working with Singtel and Ericsson to deploy a 5G network at Tuas Port to support our growing fleet of Automated Guided Vehicles. Leveraging 5G’s rapid data transmission and connectivity capabilities, PSA aims to further streamline operations and optimise resource utilisation through real-time monitoring, enabling us to respond agilely to the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders.”

Mr Daniel Ode, Head of Singapore, Philippines and Brunei, Ericsson said, “5G has been enabling the digital transformation of various industries, from manufacturing, power and utilities, mining, to airports and seaports. The seaport sector, with its complex operations and reliance on real-time data, is benefiting significantly from 5G capabilities. At PSA, automated vehicles moving cargo seamlessly across the port will enable PSA to scale its operations, eliminate human errors and increase efficiency.”

Over the next three years, PSA will also be exploring 5G applications in areas such as predictive maintenance, which involves drone-based surveillance and extended reality applications, to detect potential issues early and pre-empt equipment failure, thereby improving efficiency and reducing costly downtime.

Smoother, more optimised operations with 5G

Container throughput at ports worldwide is estimated to total 906 million TEUs by the end of 2024. As of October 2024, PSA Singapore had handled 34.1 million – one of the busiest in the world. Singapore’s seaport, one of the most efficient globally, leverages automated cranes and vehicles, and smart logistics systems to enable faster, more precise handling of cargo. Tuas Port currently fully covered with triple-band 5G, 3.5GHz, 2.1GHz and newly available low band 700MHz.

From 2025, guided by Singtel’s 5G network slicing capabilities, the PSA’s driverless AGVs will be capable of independently transporting containers, thereby optimising yard operations and reducing labour costs. The ultra-reliable and low-latency communication enables operators to manoeuvre massive cargo with precision from a safe distance, using remote-controlled cranes with the fastest response time. PSA will also be able to better process real-time shipment tracking data so berth planners can optimise scheduling and traffic flow for greater operational efficiency, even during high congestion periods.

Boosting Singapore businesses’ digital transformation efforts

Singtel has been at the forefront of investing in advanced technologies to deliver cutting-edge solutions that help enterprises accelerate digital transformation and streamline operations. In 2022, it achieved nationwide 5G standalone coverage and held 30 trials at Sentosa demonstrating viable 5G use cases for industries that require fast speeds and low latency for mission critical applications, such as homeland security.

Over the years, Singtel has unlocked advanced 5G features like network slicing, paving the way for widespread enterprise adoption and unlocking new possibilities for innovation.

