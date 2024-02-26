New Delhi, February 26, 2024: Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced the successful deployment of 100,000 Massive MIMO 5G radios for Bharti Airtel across its 12 circles within a record time of 500+ days.

Airtel has deployed energy-efficient Ericsson Radio System products and solutions from Ericsson’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and MINI-LINK (microwave) mobile transport portfolios.

Nunzio Mirtillo, Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania & India says "The successful deployment of 100,000 Ericsson 5G radios demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation, speed, and service quality. We remain dedicated to supporting Airtel in delivering a superior 5G experience to customers across India.”

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel says, “Ericson is a long-standing partner of Airtel and we are happy to partner them in achieving this milestone of deploying 100,000 5G radios across 12 Airtel circles. We have over 65 million customers on our network who are now enjoying blazing fast unlimited 5G data at no additional cost.”

Airtel and Ericsson's partnership extends beyond deployment, with a focus on co-creation and innovation. In October 2023, Airtel and Ericsson announced the successful testing of Ericsson’s pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software on Airtel 5G network. Carried out in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. using its 5G RedCap test module, the testing on 5G TDD network represented the first implementation and validation of RedCap in India.

Since the launch of 5G in India, Airtel today already has 65 million plus unique 5G customers on its network. Airtel 5G plus service is now available across districts in the length and breadth of the country and is on track to cover the entire country by March 2024.

Airtel and Ericsson are committed to continuing their partnership of over 25 years to drive innovation, accelerate 5G deployment, and deliver unparalleled connectivity in the country.

Ericsson 5G RAN

Ericsson Radio System

Ericsson Mobile Transport

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT BHARTI AIRTEL:

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 Mn customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/5G mobile broadband and Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data center services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and CPaaS (Airtel IQ). For more details visit www.airtel.com