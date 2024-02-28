Barcelona, 29 February 2024 - Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH, IDX: ISAT) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona. Both Indosat and Ericsson are continuing their strategic partnership, aiming to explore future technology collaborations that can improve the customer experience and bolster Indonesia's digitalization efforts. It is part of Indosat’s larger purpose of empowering Indonesians to support the vision of Golden Indonesia 2045 through digitalization aspect. This is aligned with Ericsson's ambition to accelerate digitalization for the country with its cutting-edge technologies.

Through this collaboration, Indosat will expand the initiatives on the Ericsson Business Support System (BSS) platform to support Prepaid customers with new innovative offers that are faster to market. This also marks a significant milestone in Indonesia’s journey towards becoming a digital powerhouse, leveraging the expertise and resources of Indosat and Ericsson to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable growth in the digital era.

Vikram Sinha, President Director & Chief Executive Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said, “The spirit of gotong royong is the key to Indosat’s strategy in executing transformation. With the partnership with Ericsson, we aim to drive future technology adoption that can unlock new opportunities and promote sustainable growth in the telecommunications industry. Furthermore, this collaboration will play a role in our lifelong commitment to empowering every Indonesian and take a part in achieving the vision of Golden Indonesia 2045.”

Head of Ericsson Indonesia, Krishna Patil, stated, “As a global ICT leader, Ericsson is committed to support Indosat in providing latest innovations with world-class technology. We are confident that by enhancing Ericsson BSS can help Indosat to realize the full business potential of network evolution and achieve the ambition for delivering the best experience to Indosat customers. We are pleased with our long-standing technology and services partnership in Indonesia to support Indosat in their transformation journey as well as to accelerate digitalization in the country.”

This is the continuation of the strategic partnership on Ericsson Digital Monetization Platform (DMP) technology that went live in June 2023. Ericsson DMP Business has improved Indosat’s customer experience by accelerating the order to activation time by 70 percent and serving customer requirements faster. The utilization of modernized architecture with the centralized catalog for several lines of business has resulted in a 60 percent improvement in time to market.

Exploring future technology collaboration has become a genuine effort for Indosat and its leading partners like Ericsson in realizing its mission to deliver world-class digital experiences. Ericsson is crucial in providing cutting-edge technologies, offering simplification and advanced monetization benefits. This collaboration enables Indosat to improve its digitalization journey, offer the best experience for its customers, and contribute to accelerating the government’s digital transformation agenda.

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON:

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat, IDX: ISAT) has the vision to become the most preferred digital telecommunications company in Indonesia. Together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, Indosat provides cellular services, ICT solutions, data centers, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), electronic payment services, financial services, and other digital services. Indosat has a larger purpose of empowering Indonesia, and with the spirit of Gotong Royong, Indosat wants to be the main collaborator in realizing it and creating meaningful change.