Jakarta, 29 May 2024 - XL Axiata has partnered with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to deploy its dual-mode 5G Core solution, bolstering its progress in transforming connectivity across the country.

Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core will bring XL Axiata’s 4G, and 5G services together in a single, fully integrated, container based and cloud-native core network. This technology will first be deployed for new sites in East Java to cater to the growing data traffic in that region.

Based on the aggregation and expansion of 4G capabilities, along with the addition of 5G services in accordance with XL Axiata’s operational and business needs, the new solution will bring with it significant improvements in performance. It will future proof the network and lead to a reduction in costs associated with the core network as it rolls out new connectivity and services to subscribers.

Ericsson’s dual mode 5G Core solution takes advantage of cloud-native architecture to ensure XL Axiata has access to the latest software updates and features and can upgrade, as needed, when bringing new services to market.

Chief Technology Officer of XL Axiata, I Gede Darmayusa, said, “I’m proud to announce that XL Axiata is set to gain a first-mover advantage by transitioning Core solutions to a consolidated Dual-Mode 5G Core network based on cloud native technologies for 4G and 5G. Through this collaboration with Ericsson, we aim to efficiently manage traffic growth in 2024 and beyond and also anticipate a cost reduction.”

Head of Ericsson Indonesia, Krishna Patil, stated, “As a global ICT leader, Ericsson is committed to supporting XL Axiata in providing the latest technology. We are confident that Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core will empower XL Axiata to provide world-class experience to its customers. This solution will enable harmonious operation of XL Axiata’s 4G and 5G core network architectures, unlocking the full potential of 5G while leveraging the existing infrastructure.”

This partnership marks a significant advancement in Indonesia’s telecommunications industry. By deploying Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, XL Axiata has not only enhanced its network capabilities across East Java but also set a new standard for operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness with its cloud-native architecture. As they roll out this new technology, it showcases the commitment of both companies to advancing Indonesia’s digital transformation agenda.

About XL Axiata

PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) is one of the leading telecommunication companies in Indonesia. XL Axiata focuses on providing the convergence services in order to provide the convenience for the people’s life activity and encourage the digital economy development in Indonesia. Starting to operate commercially since October 8, 1996, XL Axiata now provides various services for the retail and corporate customers supported by the wide and qualified network throughout Indonesia. Since 2015, XL Axiata has implemented the qualified network of 4G LTE with national scale, continued by the development of 5G network in the third quarter of 2021. XL Axiata is the part of Axiata Group with CelcomDigi (Malaysia), Dialog (Sri Lanka), Robi (Bangladesh), Smart (Cambodia), Boost, ADA, edotco and Link Net (Indonesia).

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

