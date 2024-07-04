Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Thailand today unveiled its ambitious vision to drive the digital transformation of Thailand based on the strong 5G infrastructure it is creating in the country. Leveraging its state-of-the-art 5G network solutions together with its extensive experience and expertise in establishing efficient, reliable, and sustainable 5G networks worldwide, Ericsson is well poised to play a pivotal role in accelerating Thailand’s journey towards becoming a digital economy.

A cornerstone of Ericsson's plans for Thailand is the newly completed 5G Innovation and Experience Studio at Thailand Digital Valley that has been set up in collaboration with the Royal Thai Government through the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa).

The lab is designed to serve as a 5G co-creation space, featuring Ericsson’s state-of-the-art 5G sandbox network. It will be utilized to develop, test, verify, and certify new 5G use cases in collaboration with partners from around the globe.

The innovation lab showcases several cutting-edge 5G use cases, including Automated Mobile Robots (AMR), an Automated Production Machine in collaboration with Mitsubishi, and 360-degree wearable CCTV cameras. These innovations demonstrate the transformative potential of 5G technology in various industries.

Ericsson Thailand is open for further collaboration with key stakeholders in the ecosystem from both public and private sectors, including partners, end-users, academia, and others to develop new 5G use cases for industries.

Anders Rian, President of Ericsson Thailand states, “5G is a platform for innovation. It enables new services for consumers, enterprises and industry. We remain committed to fostering partnerships and innovations to ensure that Thailand reaps the full benefits of a robust and sustainable 5G network. The 5G Innovation and Experience Studio at Thailand Digital Valley, we hope will encourage new, innovative use cases in Thailand, leveraging the full potential of 5G. By working together with other eco system players, we will drive digital transformation that will benefit the Thai people, the economy, and the country.”

According to the just released Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G subscriptions in the Southeast Asia and Oceania region, are predicted to reach around 560 million by the end of 2029. 5G subscriptions in Southeast Asia stood at 61 million at the end of 2023. The 5G subscriber base in the region continues to grow as subscribers migrate to 5G, driven by more affordable 5G devices, promotional plans and large data bundles from service providers. At the end of 2029, 5G mobile subscriptions are expected to reach 43% of all mobile subscriptions in the region. Data traffic per smartphone user in Southeast Asia is expected to grow from 17GB/month in 2023 to 42 GB/month by 2029.

5G is expected to become the dominant mobile access technology by subscription before the end of the forecast period. Although 5G population coverage is growing, 5G mid-band is only deployed in around 25 percent of all sites globally outside of mainland China. The 5G mid-band spectrum provides a sweet spot between both coverage and capacity, while improving user experience.

The June 2024 Ericsson Mobility Report shows continued strong uptake of 5G subscriptions. About 300 CSPs globally now offer 5G services, of which about 50 have launched 5G Standalone (5G SA).5G continues to grow in all regions and is expected to account for about 60 percent of all mobile subscriptions by the end of 2029. Ericsson isa global leader in 5G and currently powers 162 5G networks in 69 countries across the globe.

The latest report from business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan reaffirms Ericsson’s leadership in the 5G network infrastructure market, which spans radio access networks (RAN), transport networks, and core networks. Ericsson has been ranked as the leader in the Frost Radar™ 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2024 analysis for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting the impact of the company’s strategy to meet the evolving needs of communications service providers (CSPs).

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com