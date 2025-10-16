Malaysia’s DNB 5G network has been globally recognized as one of the most advanced, earning a world-first validation from TM Forum of Level 4 Autonomy in Service Assurance. This validation is based on Ericsson’s AI-powered Intent-based Operations (IBO) solution, which intelligently manages the network.

At Level 4 autonomy, the network uses AI to predict issues and automatically adjust itself to maintain optimal performance. It can monitor, analyze, and optimize in real-time, making it more reliable, agile, secure, and easier to manage.

TM Forum, the leading global industry body for telecoms, validated the DNB 5G network under its recently introduced Autonomous Network Level Assessment Validation (ANLAV) program, which analyzes and certifies levels of autonomy in specific high-value telecom scenarios. The assessment saw DNB and Ericsson achieving a full Level 4 score in Service Assurance

This validation confirms that the DNB/Ericsson system can operate highly automated systems independently. It is ready to support industrial and enterprise-grade services, helping Malaysian industries accelerate digital adoption with confidence.

With this capability, DNB can offer reliable, advanced connectivity solutions at competitive cost thereby unlocking new efficiencies and innovations. The autonomous network is well-equipped to support mission-critical applications in public safety, healthcare, smart cities, autonomous transport, and advanced manufacturing.

DNB CTO Ken Tan says: “Autonomous Network has been one of the core design principles of DNB’s 5G rollout from the very beginning. By integrating automation and AI capabilities as the technology matured, we’ve built a highly efficient network that delivers world-class 5G connectivity at one of the lowest costs globally. The Level 4 validation from TM Forum affirms that we are on the right path and validates our blueprint for driving innovation and digital transformation at scale.”

Bradley Mead, Head of Ericsson Managed Network Services says: “The validation from this industry defining program reinforces the fact that Ericsson and DNB are setting new standards in 5G automation, ensuring agility and excellence in network management and operations, to deliver secure, reliable and speedy service for Malaysians. Achieving Level 4 autonomy in such an important area boosts the ability of Malaysia’s Network Operators to offer its customers new and valuable differentiated connectivity services, based on the very latest advances in autonomous networks.”

Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh David Hägerbro says, “TM Forum’s Level 4 Autonomy validation positions DNB as a global leader in AI, automation and assurance; and marks a significant step in Malaysia’s digitalization journey. We are proud to be partnering with DNB to make Malaysia a leading digital nation."

CTO of TM Forum George Glass says, “Our members are a driving force for industry transformation towards autonomous networks and it’s inspiring to celebrate this progress. Ericsson and DNB’s achievement of Level 4 autonomy demonstrates how collaboration and innovation can unlock new levels of intelligence and efficiency in network operations for a more agile, automated, and AI-powered future.”

Ericsson and DNB have built a strong, long-term partnership to deliver a world-class, future-ready 5G network. Their award-winning collaboration on AI-powered Intent-based Operations (IBO), part of the Ericsson Operations Engine, enables premium 5G services with guaranteed service level agreements (SLAs) for both consumers and enterprises.

The throughput management capability assessed under the ANLAV program has been active in DNB’s network for two years. It leverages the latest GenAI technologies to manage conflicting intents, simulate solutions using Digital Twins, and swiftly execute the best actions—ensuring fast, reliable, and differentiated connectivity across Malaysia’s 5G Advanced network.

RELATED LINKS:

AI-powered data-driven operations

TMF: Validated Progress, Proven Value: DTW Ignite Accelerates the Pathway to Autonomous Network Maturity for the Connectivity Ecosystem

DNB & Ericsson’s AI Intent-Based Operations solution wins third award, recognizing future-readiness of Malaysia’s 5G network

DNB and Ericsson Partner to Drive Malaysia’s Enterprise Digital Transformation with 5G Advanced

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT DNB:

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) was established in 2021 to accelerate the deployment of 5G infrastructure and network in Malaysia, in order to spur economic activity, promote service-based competition within the communications industry and bridge the urban-rural digital divide. Malaysia’s 5G rollout is one of the fastest in the world, with DNB now achieving more than 80% coverage of populated areas. With an estimated RM150 billion GDP impact and 750,000 high-skilled jobs created in 2030, 5G will drive efficiencies, increase productivity, and create new opportunities throughout the entire economy.

For further information on DNB, visit digital-nasional.com.my.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com