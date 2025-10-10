Ericsson at India Mobile Congress 2025

Ericsson’s immersive booth experience brings together live use cases that demonstrate how digitalisation is reshaping industries, communities, and public services across India.

Driving India’s Digital Momentum

India has emerged as one of the front runner 5G markets globally, based on its 5G deployment and rapid 5G adoption. India has over 360 million 5G subscribers and networks covering more than 80% of the population. Ericsson continues to play a pivotal role - partnering with leading communications service providers (CSPs) to deliver secure, high-performing networks and enable enterprises to leverage 5G for enhanced productivity and sustainability.

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson states, “India is on a remarkable growth trajectory, entering a new phase of innovation where AI, Cloud and connectivity will transform everyday experiences of consumers and drive digital transformation of enterprises. The Indian innovation eco system with its pool of software developers and startups can fully leverage the potential of the 5G platform and innovate not only for India but for the world.”

From Innovation to Inclusion

At IMC 2025, Ericsson is showcasing a range of made-in-India and for-India demos that highlight the power of digitalisation to drive societal progress:

5G-enabled Grain ATM Annapurti : Developed in partnership with the World Food Programme, this made-in-India innovation dispenses multiple food grains with precision – 25 to 30 kilos in just 30 seconds - using Aadhaar-based biometrics. Deployed in cities like Shillong, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Bhopal, the initiative supports the One Nation One Ration Card scheme, providing 24x7 access to essential food grains. Over the next year, 23 new, highly automated Annapurti machines will be deployed across India, underscoring how 5G can foster digital inclusion and food security.

: Developed in partnership with the World Food Programme, this made-in-India innovation dispenses multiple food grains with precision – 25 to 30 kilos in just 30 seconds - using Aadhaar-based biometrics. Deployed in cities like Shillong, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Bhopal, the initiative supports the One Nation One Ration Card scheme, providing 24x7 access to essential food grains. Over the next year, 23 new, highly automated Annapurti machines will be deployed across India, underscoring how 5G can foster digital inclusion and food security. StethoECG: StethoECG is a handheld mobile communication based wireless Digital Stethoscope with embedded ECG system within itself without any additional add-ons. This demonstration is a showcase of an ongoing research activity whereby critical heart monitoring may be carried out in remote areas through a simple hand-held device connected through a 5G sim card. This demonstration is a result of joint research activity between IIT Madras and Ericsson Research.

It illustrates the potential for widespread adoption of immersive technologies using the network platforms to change the way we live lives today. The handheld wireless stethoscope with embedded ECG has been developed in collaboration with IIT Madras and enables real-time remote diagnostics over 5G.

Automated Railcar Inspection using Robotics and AI : A robotic dog equipped with sensors and high-definition cameras autonomously inspects railcars, streaming real-time data over private 5G for AI-driven defect detection - improving safety and operational efficiency for rail transport.

: A robotic dog equipped with sensors and high-definition cameras autonomously inspects railcars, streaming real-time data over private 5G for AI-driven defect detection - improving safety and operational efficiency for rail transport. F ixed Wireless Access (FWA): Bridging the Digital Divide : With 8.4 million 5G FWA subscribers in India, 40% from rural regions, FWA is helping bridge the broadband gap by delivering fiber-like speeds wirelessly. Ericsson’s FWA solutions enable service providers to extend reliable high-speed internet to underserved communities - empowering education, healthcare, and small businesses with affordable broadband access.

: With 8.4 million 5G FWA subscribers in India, 40% from rural regions, FWA is helping bridge the broadband gap by delivering fiber-like speeds wirelessly. Ericsson’s FWA solutions enable service providers to extend reliable high-speed internet to underserved communities - empowering education, healthcare, and small businesses with affordable broadband access. Train Ride to the Future: An immersive AR-powered demo showcasing how 5G enables seamless connectivity for entertainment, productivity, and communication for tomorrow’s commuters.

These use cases demonstrate how 5G, AI, and automation are not just transforming industries but also delivering tangible benefits to citizens and communities - making technology truly inclusive.

Strengthening India’s Innovation and R&D Footprint

Ericsson’s India operations continue to serve as a strategic global innovation hub. With R&D centres in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram, Ericsson is working on advanced areas such as AI, 6G, and semiconductor design.

The company recently expanded its ASIC R&D in Bengaluru and launched production of passive antennas in India in collaboration with VVDN Technologies. These initiatives reinforce Ericsson’s alignment with the Government’s Make in India and Digital India missions, strengthening the country’s role in the global telecom value chain.

“Based on our technology leadership, domestic manufacturing, and expanded R&D footprint, we are enabling next-generation networks that are foundational to the country’s ‘Digital India’ initiative.” states Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India.

Empowering the Future Workforce

Through its 5G Center of Excellence in Jabalpur and the Connect to Learn initiative, Ericsson continues to build a skilled workforce equipped for India’s digital future. These initiatives are aimed at bridging the skill gap and prepare young professionals for opportunities in next-generation technologies.

Ericsson has been a trusted partner in India’s telecom journey - powering connectivity from 2G to 5G. Today, as India enters its next phase of digitalisation, Ericsson remains committed to enabling inclusive growth through innovation, collaboration, and sustainable technology solutions that connect people, businesses, and communities across the nation.

