Ericsson India Private Limited and Foundation for Innovation & Research in Science & Technology (F.I.R.S.T), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announces the launch of the Fintech Hackathon 2026, the first initiative of Ericsson’s newly launched Fintech Developer Hub.

The announcement comes ahead of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, taking place from October 7–9, with the official signing ceremony scheduled for 8th October 2025. The Hackathon aims to empower India’s brightest startups to design secure, scalable, and inclusive digital payment solutions that address real-world challenges.

National Fintech Hackathon 2026

The Hackathon will be conducted nationwide by Ericsson India Private Limited with support from FIRST, IIT Kanpur. Ericsson Mobile Financial Services (MFS) will contribute real-world problem statements, provide mentorship on critical aspects such as security, scalability, and interoperability, and serve on the judging panel. Participants will gain access to expert guidance from Ericsson specialists, enabling them to develop prototypes that reflect India’s diverse fintech ecosystem.

The hackathon will specifically encourage solutions designed for MSMEs, multilingual user experiences, and varied connectivity environments, further strengthening India’s role as a global leader in digital payments.

A new platform for developer innovation

The Fintech Developer Hub is Ericsson Mobile Financial Services’ latest initiative in accelerating fintech innovations. Launched as a pilot with selected use cases, the Hub offers developers and startups early access to Ericsson’s Fintech Platform APIs, technology, and mentorship. This phased approach will allow innovators to build and test real-world fintech applications, while enabling Ericsson to progressively expand the platform’s scope.

The mission of the Hub is to shorten time to innovation, strengthen ecosystem collaboration, and develop the next generation of fintech talent. By choosing India and FIRST,IIT Kanpur as the launchpad, Ericsson emphasizes India’s role in shaping the global digital payments and innovation landscape.

Pavan Bachwal, Head of Ericsson Mobile Financial Services, said “The launch of this national Hackathon with SIIC,IIT Kanpur is an exciting first step for our new Fintech Developer Hub., We are combining Ericsson’s technology with the creativity of startups to develop solutions for real-world digital payment challenges. Our goal is to give the next generation of innovators the tools and support they need to excel, while shaping secure and inclusive financial services for the future.”

Prof. Deepu Philip, Professor-In-Charge, FIRST IIT Kanpur, said “At FIRST, IIT Kanpur, our mission is to nurture innovation and empower entrepreneurs to address real-world challenges. Partnering with Ericsson for the Fintech Hackathon 2026 creates a unique platform for startups and young innovators to channel their creativity into solving critical fintech problems. This collaboration offers mentorship, industry insights, and access to advanced technology, enabling participants to build scalable and inclusive digital payment solutions. It aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering startups and advancing India’s fintech talent ecosystem.”

Anurag Singh, CEO, FIRST IIT Kanpur, said “The Fintech Hackathon 2026 will be a game-changer for India’s innovation ecosystem. By partnering with Ericsson, we are providing startups and innovators with a unique opportunity to solve real-world problems while gaining industry mentorship and exposure to cutting-edge technology. This initiative reflects our commitment at FIRST IIT Kanpur to bridge the gap between research, innovation, and market-ready solutions, strengthening India’s leadership in fintech.”

The Fintech Hackathon 2026 will be held across India in 2026. It is designed to accelerate fintech innovation by transforming promising concepts into testable prototypes, fostering fintech talent, and reinforcing industry-academia collaboration.

