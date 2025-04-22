By June 2025, Ericsson will localize 100 percent of EAS passive antenna production for the Indian market. This strategic investment enables faster time-to-market, deeper collaboration with local partners, and greater adaptability to customer needs—all while supporting the broader vision of India’s digital transformation. This initiative supports India’s rapid 5G rollout and bolsters Ericsson’s ability to respond with greater agility to evolving market needs—both regionally and globally.

In India, EAS is launching local passive antenna production in collaboration with VVDN Technologies, a trusted technology partner. This initiative adds India to Ericsson’s global manufacturing footprint—which already includes facilities in Mexico, Romania, and China—further diversifying and future-proofing the company’s supply network.

“At Ericsson, antennas are critical, serving as the entry point to enhanced network performance and innovation,” says Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System. “Expanding in India strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge technology at speed, closer to where our customers are building next-generation networks.”

Beyond meeting domestic needs, a significant portion of antennas manufactured in India will be exported, establishing the country as a strategic hub within Ericsson’s global supply chain. By bringing product development closer to regional customer realities, Ericsson is accelerating time-to-market and enabling deeper local technology collaboration.

Ericsson has been in India for more than 120 years, starting in 1903 with the delivery of manual switches to the Indian government. In 1994, Ericsson became the first telecom company to manufacture in India, paving the way for the country’s mobile revolution.

As a leader in 5G, Ericsson has been working closely with Indian service providers to deploy high-performing networks. Since 2015, the company has delivered the Ericsson Radio System to prepare networks for 5G and showcased some of India’s first 5G use cases, including a live 5G-enabled music concert.

The expansion of EAS production in India is fully managed by Ericsson teams and supported by a strategic supplier network, ensuring adherence to global quality standards while maintaining the responsiveness needed in today’s fast-moving environment.

"This expansion reflects our commitment and long-term investment in India’s industrial and digital future," says Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India. "By localizing production and building out a robust ecosystem, Ericsson is ensuring faster deployment, increased responsiveness, and stronger protection for its customers against environmental or external disruptions."

With antennas now designed and built in India—for India and the world—Ericsson and EAS are working to shape the future of global network infrastructure with a resilient supply chain closer to the customers. EAS advanced antenna solutions help operators deploy high-capacity, reliable infrastructure to meet the growing data demands of 5G and future technologies.

