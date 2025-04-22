Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will sponsor the Nordic Pavilion "Nordic Circle" as a platinum partner at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, in Yumeshima, Osaka, Japan.

The Nordic Pavilion is a joint exhibition of five Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden) and showcases advanced initiatives in: technology, innovation and sustainability. As Sweden's leading global telecommunications technology company, Ericsson will promote one of the themes of the Nordic Pavilion: Mobility and Connectivity.

Ericsson will participate in Sweden's National Day on May 14 at the Nordic Pavilion, an event hosted by Business Sweden and attended by HM King Carl XVI Gustaf and Swedish business leaders, including Ericsson's executive team. The celebration will showcase Swedish innovation, business, and culture with a focus on sustainable and future-proof solutions.

On May 18, Ericsson, in collaboration with KDDI, will host an event titled "Ericsson KDDI Digital Mirai Lab" at the Osaka-Kansai Expo to offer digital education opportunities for children. This initiative is part of Ericsson's global "Connect to Learn" digital education program, which has been deployed to over 570,000 people in 45 countries. . Since 2022 Ericsson and KDDI have conducted robotic education programs at an elementary school in Yokohama City.

Ericsson's Senior Vice President and Head of Northeast Asia region Chafic Nassif, said: ”This year marks 40 years of Ericsson partnering with Japanese Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to advance the nation’s connectivity. Our participation in the Osaka-Kansai Expo represents a new chapter in this longstanding collaboration. We will engage with Japanese industries in the role of advancing connectivity to enable cloud and AI to scale - supporting Japan’s ambitions for economic revitalization, resilience, and a sustainable, decarbonized future.”