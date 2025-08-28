The Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) between Ericsson and UTC was signed today by Rita Mokbel, President of Ericsson Vietnam and Nguyen Van Hung – President, University of Transport and Communications in the presence of Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoàng Minh Sơn as well as representatives of the Ministry of Science and Technology and eminent delegates including leaders of agencies, organizations, associations, and enterprises operating in the fields of high technology and strategic technologies.

The MoU signing took place at the University–Industry Cooperation Forum at Da Nang City convened by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), in collaboration with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through the Aus4Skills Program, and the University of Da Nang. This annual event serves as a platform to strengthen linkages and foster enhanced collaboration between universities and corporations.

The forum ‘Collaboration in Training and Research for the Development of High and Strategic Technologies’ provided a platform for stakeholders to engage in dialogue and propose solutions ranging from mechanisms and policies to fostering a culture of collaboration, thereby strengthening the “triple-helix” model (the State – Academia – Industry) to advance the development of a high-quality workforce and generate breakthroughs in science, technology, and innovation.

States Rita Mokbel, President of Ericsson Vietnam,” Ericsson’s collaboration with UTC is a significant step towards developing a skilled workforce which is critical for Vietnam’s digital transformation. We believe this initiative can equip the young generation with latest technology that will be applied not only in telco industry but in the transport sector. Initiatives like this will help Vietnam prepare expert resources to be ready in line with the government’s digitalization program.” Ericsson will also provide guest lecturers and workshops on 5G technology and its use cases, especially in high-speed railways area. Ericsson plans to support the Ministry of Education and Transport and the Ministry of Science and Technology in various upskilling initiatives, as Vietnam gears up for the nationwide deployment of 5G technology.

States Nguyen Van Hung – President, University of Transport and Communications,” As a university committed to fostering innovation and excellence, we are delighted to partner with Ericsson, a global leader in telecommunications, to bring advanced knowledge and expertise in 5G technology to our academic community. This collaboration will not only enhance UTC curriculum through industry-led seminars and workshops but also equip our students and professionals to play a leading role in advancing the application of 5G in critical areas such as transportation, including the development of high-speed rail systems in Vietnam.”

As the country looks to becoming a digital economy with 5G, upskilling of the students on 5G and the latest technologies will enable Vietnam to leverage the full potential of 5G and drive the digitalization of the country. By educating students, deploying the right infrastructure, and encouraging developers to create new applications, Ericsson aims to support Vietnam’s digital economy goals.

