A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two organizations in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of Communications , Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shri Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Govt. of India to implement hands-on, instructor-led training and online learning for engineering students in line with Skill India and Digital India initiatives.

As part of this partnership, engineering students will be trained annually through face-to-face, instructor-led sessions at the Ericsson 5G Center of Excellence hosted at BRBRAITT. More than 2200 students will gain access to face to face as well as self-paced online Ericsson Educate modules covering the essentials of 5G and IoT through this program.

The training curriculum will include both theory and practical sessions covering 5G architecture, key use cases, and hands-on exposure to 5G equipment. These programs are aimed at engineering students from 3rd and 4th year, particularly those specializing in Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, and Computer Science.

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India, said: “At Ericsson, we are deeply committed to India’s digital growth journey. This collaboration is a step forward in building a future-ready talent pool that can innovate, design, and lead in new-age technologies like 5G and IoT. As we continue to strengthen our presence in India across R&D, design, and manufacturing, enabling a robust learning ecosystem is a natural extension of our long-term strategy. By combining our global expertise with India’s engineering talent, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the Government’s Digital India, Skill India and Make in India missions”

This joint effort reflects Ericsson’s continued commitment to building a sustainable ecosystem of learning and innovation in India. This partnership underscores Ericsson’s long-standing commitment to supporting India’s digital transformation journey. With around 22,000 employees, including 2200 R&D employees, India represents Ericsson’s largest global workforce and plays a critical role in the company’s innovation and manufacturing strategy.

As India advances towards becoming a $7 trillion economy by 2030 and realizing its vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, technologies like 5G, AI and Cloud will be pivotal enablers of inclusive growth and economic resilience. Ericsson remains focused on strengthening India’s telecom infrastructure and 5G ecosystem - ensuring that the country has the skilled workforce and technological backbone to lead in the digital era.

