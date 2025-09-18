Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have announced the launch of the “DNB-Ericsson Educate 21st Century Technologies program”, a large-scale upskilling initiative aimed at equipping 40,000 Malaysian municipal and government employees with practical knowledge in 5G, AI, IoT, and automation.

Offered free of charge, the program is designed to build Malaysia’s digital capabilities and play a pivotal role in advancing the country’s ambitions for a world-class digital economy, enabling a more connected, efficient, and future-ready public sector for the delivery of its services.

It directly supports Malaysia’s ambition to become a leading AI-driven nation by 2030, as outlined in the 13th Malaysia Plan, while also advancing the country’s broader smart city and digital transformation goals.

The program aims to equip municipal and government employees with essential ICT skills to design and implement inclusive digital strategies, initiatives, and public services that benefit Malaysians.

Delivered via an interactive, mobile-friendly online platform, it offers short, self-paced modules built on Ericsson’s global expertise in next-generation technologies. A key feature is the ‘Connected City’ simulation, which immerses participants in solving real-world urban connectivity challenges.

David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, states, “Malaysia is uniquely positioned to become a leading AI nation, powered by its world-class 5G network, growing data center investments, and advanced cloud infrastructure. But technology alone is not enough. The government workforce is a critical driver of this ambition. That is why Ericsson is proud to collaborate with DNB on this program, equipping public sector employees with the skills to turn Malaysia’s digital vision into reality.”

In its first phase, the initiative will focus on city and municipal councils, enabling frontline public servants to implement digital-first strategies aligned with national priorities.

Datuk Azman Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of DNB, said: “These partnerships reflect our commitment to building a future-ready Malaysia. By combining the strengths of global technology leaders and local institutions, we are laying the foundation for AI-powered cities, inclusive digital ecosystems, and a skilled public sector. Together, we are not just imagining the future — we are building it.”

This initiative builds on the ongoing strategic partnership between DNB and Ericsson to deliver a world-class 5G infrastructure across Malaysia, while complementing existing skilling programs for university students. Together, these efforts strengthen Malaysia’s journey toward a digitally empowered economy and society.

For more information on DNB-Ericsson Educate 21st Century Technologies, go to educate.ericsson.net.

