Singapore, [September 24, 2025] – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced the appointment of Adriana Garrido as Head of Cloud, Software & Services (CSS) for the Market Area South East Asia, Oceania & India (MOAI), effective October 1, 2025.

In her new role, Adriana will lead Ericsson’s Cloud, Software and Services business in the region, supporting customers in their digital transformation journeys and driving innovation across networks. She will be based in Singapore and report directly to Andres Vicente, Head of MOAI.

Adriana brings more than two decades of international leadership experience spanning Research and Development (R&D), Sales, and Service Delivery across Europe and Asia. Most recently, she led Ericsson’s CSS unit in Japan and Korea, overseeing large-scale ICT transformations and 5G deployments.

“Adriana is a seasoned leader with solid technical background, broad international experience, and a strong record of delivering results in frontrunner markets,” said Andres Vicente, Head of MOAI at Ericsson. “Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment as we work closely with customers to accelerate the shift towards secure, open, and programmable networks with Ericsson’s leading solutions.

Commenting on her appointment, Adriana Garrido said: “I am honoured to take on this role at such a transformative moment for our industry. The evolution to cloud-native and intelligent networks is redefining how service providers deliver value. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams across the region and with our customers and partners to fast-track digital transformation and unlock the full potential of 5G, AI, and Cloud.”

