Rita Mokbel, President of Ericsson Vietnam, says “The opening of our new office in Hanoi demonstrates Ericsson’s long-term commitment to Vietnam. Together with our partners, we helped lay the foundation for 2G, then moved step by step through 3G and 4G. And today, we are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Viettel, VNPT, and Mobifone as we bring 5G to life in Vietnam.

As Vietnam moves rapidly toward its vision of becoming a high-income digital economy, we look forward to continuing our role as a trusted partner, supporting the country’s digital transformation and sustainable growth.”

The newly set up office in Hanoi is 5G enabled with EVCN or Enterprise Virtual Cellular Network , a solution developed by Ericsson that enables enterprises to manage and control 5G connectivity for mobile devices, particularly 5G laptops or to IT applications in the office through 5G instead of wi-fi.

Vietnam has set an ambitious target for the digital economy to contribute up to 30 percent of total GDP by 2030, with 5G identified as critical national infrastructure. With the inauguration of its new office in Hanoi, Ericsson aims to strengthen partnerships with government, operators, enterprises, and academia to advance digitalization in priority sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities amongst others.

“The government’s emphasis on R&D, talent, and legal reforms creates an environment where Ericsson can deepen our local presence, working with local suppliers, contributing to regional innovation hubs, and reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in Vietnam’s digital journey.” says Rita Mokbel

As part of the inauguration, Ericsson is showcasing several cutting-edge technology demonstrations that highlight the potential of 5G and advanced connectivity:

Holographic Communication - Immersive, real-time 3D communication experiences that redefine how people connect across distances.

XR Smart Glasses - Lightweight, AI-enabled glasses that provide real-time translation, navigation, and productivity tools, enhancing everyday experiences.

Superior Uplink Carrier Aggregation - Demonstrates how enhanced 5G uplink performance enables seamless live streaming, cloud gaming, and professional broadcasting.

Immersive Sports Fan Engagement - Bringing stadiums closer to fans with real-time stats, personalized views, and interactive experiences powered by 5G.

5G Robotics - Showcasing robotic dogs enabled by AI and 5G for industrial safety, inspection, and emergency response.

These demos reflect Ericsson’s vision of enabling limitless connectivity and creating real-world applications that benefit consumers, enterprises, and society.

The new Hanoi office also reinforces Ericsson’s role in nurturing Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem. Through initiatives such as Ericsson Educate with PTIT, the AI Lab with RMIT, and an MoU with the University of Transport and Communications, Ericsson continues to invest in local talent development, research, and co-creation with academia.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com