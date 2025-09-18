Ericsson, Qualcomm, Kemenperin, and Komdigi Launch Hackathon to Empower Indonesia’s Next Generation of Digital Innovators

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), a leading global telecommunications company, together with Qualcomm, the Ministry of Industry (Kemenperin), and the Ministry of Communication and Digital (Komdigi) of the Republic of Indonesia, today officially launched the second edition of the Hackathon: Indonesia’s NextGen Digital Sprint with 5G and AI. This innovation-driven competition aims to foster digital talent by inviting startups and academic teams nationwide to pitch their best ideas for accelerating Indonesia’s digital transformation through the power of 5G and AI. Throughout the competition, Kemenperin will play a pivotal role in bridging innovators with industry players, creating mutual benefits that ultimately contribute to advancing digital transformation in the industrial sector.

The Hackathon seeks to support Indonesia’s growth projections to become among the world’s top 5 countries in terms of GDP by 2045. By fostering innovation that focuses on the country’s high-growth sectors, 5G and AI- driven use cases will also strengthen the digital economy, one of the three priority areas in the Indonesia Digital Vision 2045.

The 2025 edition of the Ericsson Hackathon

Building on the success of the 2024 hackathon, this year’s edition expands its reach by engaging more participants, focusing on a broader range of industries and additional global and Indonesian partners.

At the Hackathon, participants are challenged to deliver 5G and AI-enabled solutions for manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and trade sectors.

During the competition, participants will not only gain hands-on experience working with cutting-edge technologies, but will also benefit from mentorship by global industry experts.

Registration is open until 17 October 2025, with winners to be announced at an event on 14 November 2025. A total prize pool to the cash equivalent value of IDR 190 million will be awarded.

Ecosystem commitment to Indonesia’s digital transformation

“As a global leader in 5G, Ericsson is deeply committed to accelerating Indonesia’s digital transformation. The seamless, secure, resilient capabilities of 5G enable AI at scale, and so in our second edition of the Hackathon, we are pleased to be expanding its scope, enabling local talent, startups, and developers to create real-world 5G and AI solutions that drive industry-wide innovation. With strong collaboration across government, industry, and our partners, we are confident in achieving the vision of Indonesia Digital 2045,” said Daniel Ode, President Director of Ericsson Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, and Brunei.

Nies Purwati, Senior Director of Government Affairs for Southeast Asia and Pacific at Qualcomm International Inc., added, “This Hackathon 2025 reflects Qualcomm’s commitment to foster innovation, creativity, and productivity of using wireless communication technologies to improve human life. At Qualcomm, we are looking for the best AI on the edge-based solutions as AI plays a transformative role across virtually every industry, reshaping how businesses operate, make decisions, and deliver value.”

Drs. Masrokhan, MPA., CGCAE, Head of Industrial Human Resources Development Agency, Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia said, “We are delighted to partner with Ericsson and Qualcomm in hosting this year’s Hackathon following the success of the 2024 Hackathon, as it strongly aligns with the Making Indonesia 4.0 agenda to accelerate the nation’s industrial transformation. Through this event, we aim to provide a healthy competitive platform for the younger generation, with the hope of encouraging them to experiment, collaborate across disciplines, and develop prototypes as technological solutions that meet the needs of the industrial sector, particularly the manufacturing industry in Indonesia.”

Meanwhile, Sonny Hendra Sudaryana, Director of Digital Ecosystem Development, Ministry of Communication & Digital Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, emphasized, “Indonesia is projected to require around 9 million digital talents by 2030, and this demand cannot be met through formal education alone. Initiatives like this Hackathon play a crucial role in strengthening the nation’s digital talent pipeline. Moreover, the innovations in 5G and AI emerging from Hackathon 2025 will be ready for real-world implementation, aligning with the national priority of accelerating digital transformation.”

How to enter

Full details of how to enter the Hackathon and the opportunities to learn are in the www.ericsson.com/indonesia-hackathon site. Entries close 17th October, 2025.

