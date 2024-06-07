Invitation to June 18, 2024 Ericsson quarterly sustainability and responsible business update

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) invites investors and financial analysts to a briefing session on sustainability and responsible business at Ericsson. The focus of this session will be an update on the Ethics and compliance program, presented by Becky Rohr, Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Investigations. The meeting will also include a Q&A session where participants can ask questions.

Date: June 18, 2024

Time: 3pm CEST

Webcast: please use this link to join the webcast.

Q&A: If you want to ask a question, please access dial-in information here.

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

