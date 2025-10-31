VodafoneZiggo has signed a landmark three-year agreement with its long-term technology partner Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to upgrade and expand its mobile network across the Netherlands.

These advancements will prepare VodafoneZiggo for expected growth in mobile data usage and deliver a smooth, reliable user experience across the country. It will also enable development of new use cases for consumers, businesses, and IoT applications, while supporting VodafoneZiggo’s sustainability targets and role as a responsible corporate citizen.

3000 sites are involved in this massive program, including the rollout of VodafoneZiggo’s newly acquired 3.5 GHz spectrum, modernization of the existing network infrastructure and performance management of the upgraded network. Ericsson will provide and deploy its latest ultralight TDD Massive MIMO radio, the AIR 3255, which offers up to 63 percent reduction in energy consumption and is 58 percent lighter than its predecessor, weighing only 12 kg. In addition to this, other network solutions will be introduced to further reduce energy usage, streamline installation processes, and ensure high performance remains uncompromised.

The program builds on an all-Ericsson network footprint and includes complete build and deployment services, with work beginning this year and continuing over the next three years.

Thomas Helbo, CTO VodafoneZiggo, says: “This three-year agreement marks another milestone in our mission to deliver world-class connectivity across the Netherlands. With Ericsson, we are improving performance, efficiency and capacity to support the country’s digital future.”

Sudipta Ghosh, Ericsson Sales Director for VodafoneZiggo, adds: “Our long-standing partnership with VodafoneZiggo is a testament to trust, innovation and shared ambition. With these advancements, we’re equipping the Netherlands with state-of-the-art network technology and services that will deliver exceptional user experiences while supporting a more sustainable future.”

