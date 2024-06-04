In a heartfelt commitment to support the noble endeavors of the CO "ICF "Friends of Ukraine Foundation”, Ericsson Ukraine proudly announces the donation of 150 laptops. These laptops will serve as invaluable tools for the implementation of various projects aimed at supporting children in the schools and boarding schools, students of the state higher educational institutions of Ukraine.

The donation of laptops signifies Ericsson's unwavering dedication to empowering communities and fostering digital inclusion, especially during challenging times. These laptops will not only facilitate access to education and essential resources but also enhance communication and digital literacy among those who need it most.

Through this partnership with the CO "ICF "Friends of Ukraine Foundation”, Ericsson endeavors to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals facing adversity in Ukraine. By providing these technological resources, Ericsson hopes to contribute to the education, empowerment, and well-being of children and students.

“Education is an important global direction that will have a long-term impact on the development of the state. The world is evolving and competing for human capital. That is why it is necessary to provide children with everything they need for learning, even in the conditions of a full-scale war. One of the solutions is gadgets, which enable pupils and students to study online, attend classes, improve digital literacy, and communicate with friends. I am grateful to Ericsson for providing 150 laptops and supporting Ukrainian education.” — Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation

"We are deeply honored to collaborate with the CO "ICF "Friends of Ukraine Foundation” in their noble mission of supporting children and students in Ukraine," said Sergey Tereschuk, Country Manager, Ericsson Ukraine. "Through this donation, we aim to empower individuals and communities with the tools they need to thrive and succeed, despite the challenges they face."

The CO "ICF "Friends of Ukraine Foundation” extends its heartfelt gratitude to Ericsson for their generous contribution. "These laptops will play a crucial role in our efforts to support and empower those in need across Ukraine," said Anton Gulidin, Director at CO "ICF "Friends of Ukraine Foundation". "With Ericsson's support, we can continue our mission of providing essential services and opportunities to children and students helping them to proceed with education as well as rebuild their lives and communities."

Thanks to this support, we will be able to better assist those who was impacted by the war are undergoing a difficult stage of resocialization into society, and, importantly, enhance their ability to study. Together, Ericsson and the CO "ICF "Friends of Ukraine Foundation” are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and communities affected by conflict and displacement in Ukraine. Through collaborative efforts and meaningful partnerships, they strive to create a brighter and more inclusive future for all.

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT Friends of Ukraine Foundation:

The CO "ICF "Friends of Ukraine Foundation” is a humanitarian organization dedicated to supporting and rehabilitating various vulnerable groups in Ukraine. With a mission to provide essential services and opportunities, the Fund focuses on several key areas of activity:

Veterans Support: The CO "ICF "Friends of Ukraine Foundation” offers comprehensive support to veterans who have bravely served their country. This support includes access to medical care, rehabilitation services, vocational training, and assistance with reintegration into civilian life.

Support for Children with Disabilities: The Fund is dedicated to improving the quality of life for children with disabilities in Ukraine. This support encompasses medical treatment, rehabilitation services, educational resources, and opportunities for social inclusion and participation.

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Assistance: In response to the displacement caused by conflict and unrest, the Friends of Ukraine Foundation provides vital support to internally displaced persons (IDPs). This assistance may include shelter, food aid, healthcare services, legal assistance, and support for livelihoods and economic empowerment.

Education and Empowerment: The Fund is committed to promoting education and empowerment initiatives for vulnerable groups in Ukraine. This includes providing access to educational resources, scholarships, vocational training programs, and opportunities for skill development and capacity building.

Resocialization and Rehabilitation: For individuals facing challenges in reintegrating into society, such as veterans and those with disabilities, the Friends of Ukraine Foundation offers resocialization and rehabilitation programs. These programs aim to empower individuals with the skills, resources, and support networks necessary to rebuild their lives and achieve their full potential.