Ericsson has partnered with DT to modernize their network through the introduction of more energy-efficient radios. This advancement not only increases the network's capacity but also significantly contributes to DT’s ambitious target of achieving Net Zero emissions across its value chain by 2040.

“We are honoured to receive the Green Future Best Practice Award,” said Sally Croft, Head MELA Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility of Ericsson. “This accolade underscores our commitment to leveraging our technology leadership and intensive R&D efforts to drive sustainability and business benefits for our partners and customers. The energy efficiencies and emission reductions achieved in Germany are a testament to our ongoing efforts to support Deutsche Telekom’s sustainability goals.”

Looking ahead, Ericsson plans to leverage the innovations showcased in this award-winning project for modernization initiatives in other markets, driving further sustainability and business benefits for customers around the globe.

Ericsson’s sustainability strategy aligns with its long-term target of reaching Net Zero emissions across its value chain by 2040. The near-term target aims to halve total value chain emissions and reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% by 2030, compared to a 2020 baseline. Both targets have been validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

Between 2020 and 2025, Ericsson has undertaken significant steps, including:

Achieving a 36% reduction in embodied carbon emissions for a typical new site.

Reducing transport emissions by 25%.

Engaging 350 suppliers, responsible for 90% of Ericsson’s supply emissions, to publish 1.5ºC aligned climate targets.

Furthermore, Ericsson has committed to:

Capping business travel emissions to 50% of the 2019 baseline.

Transitioning to 100% renewable energy across all its factories by 2023.

Achieving a 40% reduction in the energy consumption of a typical new site.

By 2030, Ericsson aims to reach additional milestones, including: