Faroese Telecom, in exclusive partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), launched 5G in its modernized network today, bringing 5G connectivity to the entire population across all 18 of the rocky volcanic islands.

The 100 percent population coverage means full access to fast, low-latency connectivity for everyone. It has required establishing reliable mobile coverage on bridges, ferries and fishing boats up to 100 km out to sea, and even deep subsea tunnels. Despite challenging geography, 5G is now rolled out to all subscribers. Additional services are also being launched, including enhanced mobile broadband through Fixed Wireless Access, and significantly higher voice call quality though Voice over LTE (VoLTE).

Símun Skaalum, Managing Director at Faroese Telecom, says: “Today, as we usher in the era of 5G across the Faroe Islands, we celebrate more than just connectivity. We embrace digital inclusion, ensuring that every resident, from the windswept cliffs to the hidden coves, has equal access to the transformative power of technology. Our partnership with Ericsson has transcended mere infrastructure; it’s about bridging gaps, both geographical and digital.”

The new 5G network, coupled with the possibility to leverage Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, have the potential to boost sustainability and tourism efforts in the Faroe Islands, as well as transform industries and operations. This includes the fisheries and aquaculture industry, which accounts for 90 to 95 percent of the islands’ total export value, and around 20 percent of the GDP. Potential benefits include improved safety, autonomous navigation and route monitoring for fuel volume control and reduced gas emissions.

The modernized non-standalone (NSA) 5G network utilizes Ericsson’s Cloud Core solutions, supported by Ericsson NFVI, and Ericsson 5G RAN products and solutions including the Ericsson Radio System portfolio that covers Massive MIMO and Ericsson Antenna System. The launch follows record-breaking live network speed tests conducted last year, showing download peak speeds of up to 6Gbps using 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum – the fastest measured speed in a live network in Europe to date.

Niclas Backlund, Head of Ericsson Denmark, says: “This partnership has been truly trailblazing – it’s impressive to see such a remote community leading the way and setting benchmarks across the region when it comes to connectivity. We feel privileged to have been trusted as an exclusive technology and strategic partner to help make this possible, and we look forward to seeing new values unlocked for the Faroese population realized with these new capabilities.”

NOTES TO EDITORS: FOLLOW US: Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00) ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT FAROESE TELECOM GROUP

Faroese Telecom is the incumbent operator on the Faroe Islands and provides products and services within mobile, broadband, fixed line, subsea cables, and TV. Faroese Telecom has delivered telecommunication solutions to the Faroese people for over 117 years, and the Faroese people have been the heartbeat of our business. But in a constant evolving world, customer demands change, and competition becomes a natural part of everyday life. We try our utmost to satisfy customer demands through continuous development and improvement.

In addition to traditional telco products and services, the main consideration for Faroese Telecom is to be a driving force in the Faroese movement and growth. www.ft.fo