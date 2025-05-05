Ericsson is extending its longstanding partnership with Magenta Telekom (T-Mobile Austria GmbH) with the successful transition of Magenta’s billing solution to cloud-native Ericsson Billing.

In addition to delivering a comprehensive billing solution, Ericsson also provided end-to-end systems integration and migration services, ensuring a smooth, seamless and efficient deployment tailored to Magenta’s operational needs that was executed without customer impact.

Here, Ericsson Billing is deployed on Red Hat OpenShift on Magenta Telekom’s private cloud, ensuring the speed, scalability and reliability of billing services for its end customers. This approach provides a flexible, secure, and scalable application platform foundation with improved operational cost-efficiency.

The full deployment also offers the flexibility to support evolving billing requirements for future 5G use cases, helping to enable new service opportunities as they emerge.

The move to cloud-based billing brings faster service processing, and also marks an important upgrade for Magenta’s digital infrastructure that will help fuel further innovation in the 5G era. This milestone, representing a further key step in the cloud-native transformation journey across its IT stack, underlines the collaboration between Ericsson and Magenta Telekom and reinforces their long-standing relationship.

This deployment is expected to deliver significant benefits for both Magenta Telekom customers and internal processes. Migrating to cloud-native billing brings with it further advantages including extended software lifecycle support, regular security updates and the potential for automation in operations. At the same time, the solution maintains the fundamentals of a billing setup that is already proven in its suitability and dependability for Magenta Telekom.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

