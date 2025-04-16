Orange France has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to enhance its network performance while also reducing environmental impact. The modernization will use Ericsson’s advanced radio solutions, which improve uplink performance, a critical factor in today’s evolving network technology landscape.

This upgrade will enhance customer experiences and support new 5G use cases that rely heavily on uplink capabilities. Orange has renewed its trust in Ericsson for the next four years. The project will cover 60 percent of the country, including major cities such as Paris, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Lille, Strasbourg and Montpellier.

With these advancements, Orange France is not only expecting to enhance the quality of service and coverage but also make significant strides in energy efficiency. The adoption of Ericsson's newest multi-band radios is a game-changer in network modernization. These radios are designed to reduce the number of radio units needed per site, thereby decreasing embodied carbon emissions by over 20 percent, and site energy consumption by 30 percent, with respect to previous generation equipment. Moreover, the early introduction of these top-tier products into Orange's network enables an extended product lifecycle, leading to increased cost-effectiveness and further sustainability gains.

Jean-François Fallacher, CEO Orange France, says: ”We’re taking a dual approach to even further improve mobile service performance for our customers and at the same time reduce our energy consumption, marking a vital step towards Orange's goal of Net Zero by 2040.”

Christian Leon, CEO Ericsson France, says: "We are proud to support Orange France on their sustainability journey. This modernization not only embodies innovation in technology but also our commitment to environmental responsibility. Longer product life cycles and early adoption of cutting-edge modules ensure to benefit from premium capacities early on, maximizing the lifespan of the products and aiding in substantial carbon reduction."

With these forward-thinking initiatives, Orange France not only sets a new industry benchmark in sustainability but also in customer service, ensuring that technological upgrades and environmental consciousness go hand in hand.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

“Embodied carbon emissions” are upstream Green House Gas (GHG) emissions occurring from raw material acquisition, including extraction, initial processing of materials and the material transports, up to the final product delivery.

Download our RAN modernization guide to learn more.